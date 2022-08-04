DigitalC helps older adults overcome technological barriers

Read on www.cleveland.com
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
What are the lowest paying jobs in the Cleveland metro area?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs...
Smokers who vape risk addiction to both; Clinic offers sessions on brain health: Health roundup for Aug. 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Smokers who vape to quit smoking are at risk of addiction to both, a new study suggests, and the Cleveland Clinic offers sessions on promoting brain health. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable local and national health news making headlines online. Here’s what...
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado
OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
Bedrock hopes new streetscape plan will increase downtown Cleveland walkability
CLEVELAND, Ohio - New benches, planters, foliage and lighting will soon begin changing the look outside the Tower City Center and some nearby streets. The real estate company Bedrock, whose holdings include Tower City Center, the Ritz Carlton and the May Building, plans to begin work this fall on a concept approved Friday by the Cleveland Planning Commission.
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
Medina Municipal Airport receives federal grant for improvements
MEDINA, Ohio -- Earlier this month, Sen. Sherrod Brown announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded a grant to the City of Medina for improvements at the municipal airport. According to a news release, the FAA supports public-use airports within the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS)...
Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact
AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Grace Mitsch rested the arrow against her wooden bow and took aim. The arrow flew off toward its target, small light balls floating in the air. Grace and her family on Saturday (Aug. 6) attended the Bulldog Summer Bash, a kid-friendly event that was part of the weekend’s Olmsted People’s Heritage Days. Grace enjoyed the archery range that Olmsted Falls Cub Pack 102 set up.
Milk, eggs, bets: Kroger and Acme Fresh Market applying to put sports gambling kiosks in grocery stores
PARMA, Ohio — Milk, eggs and a bet on a Browns game might be on grocery lists next year. Along with bars, restaurants and bowling alleys, grocery stores are looking to add sports gambling kiosks. Acme Fresh Market and Kroger have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks...
State abortion advocates turn up the heat: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland will start to dry out on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for a slight chance of showers through the morning hours with highs around 75, followed by mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day and overnight lows dropping into the 60s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Read more.
Cleveland EMS doubles ambulance fees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has substantially raised billing rates for ambulance services, marking the first fee increase in nearly two decades. As of July 1, the new rates billed to insurers for ambulance runs is between roughly $750 and $1,300. That’s more than double the previous base rates that were between $350 and $500.
Women sick of people claiming to be respectful, but then caring more about their quarterback
Regarding quotes from Kevin Magley in an article on August 3, (“A mixed bag: Many Browns fans cheer Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, while others fume, calling it too light”), you are right, Kevin, people are sick of it. Women are sick of acknowledging that sexual harassment and...
Cleveland Heights’ Nubeigel aims to perfect the bagel
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Josh Admon is making bagels the best they can be with his new restaurant Nubeigel, which opened July 15 at 2254 Lee Rd. in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee neighborhood. Admon limited the menu to five types of bagels, six select toppings and seven types of...
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all
I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
North Royalton receives $141,000 grant for multipurpose trail connector
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city has received a $141,000 grant from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for a multi-purpose trail along Bennett Road between Akins Road and Valley Parkway. The new trail will connect an existing trail on Bennett south to Valley Parkway in Cleveland Metroparks. “The...
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
Cleveland Heights council mulls charter amendment seeking city department records, meetings with directors
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council members remain at odds over a proposed “checks-and-balances” charter amendment that would require department directors to attend legislative meetings and furnish relevant information upon request. As of Aug. 1, those odds leaned toward missing the November ballot, with only four votes lined...
Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention: Melissa Marini Švigelj and Meryl Johnson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On May 28, 1930, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Harry L. Eastman corresponded with a public welfare superintendent who asked him to hypothesize about the future of juvenile courts. Cleveland was viewed as a national leader in progressive juvenile justice practices at the time. Judge Eastman, who...
