NYSE-owner ICE quarterly profit rises 12%

BioNTech expects Omicron-adapted vaccine deliveries as soon as October
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech expects to begin deliveries of two Omicron-adapted vaccines as soon as October, which will help spur demand in the fourth quarter, said the German biotech firm as it reaffirmed its vaccine revenue guidance for the year on Monday. Pending regulatory approval, both vaccines would be...
How VC Firms Are Investing During the Economic Slowdown
Funding for startups has seen a significant dip in the past quarter, with investor sentiment falling 23% compared to the first. Cheddar News speaks with Brooke Kiley, co-founder of VMG Catalyst, about the current investment climate and what sectors are still thriving despite the economic downturn.
