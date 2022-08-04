ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega: Films Made Him 'Exhausted, Frantic And Paranoid'

By Ben Blanchet
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7G11_0h4WqAer00 Actor John Boyega attends the world premiere of "Nope" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor John Boyega revealed in a new interview he thought about quitting acting as he powered through numerous projects in recent years.

Boyega, known for his role as Finn in the “Star Wars” franchise, told Men’s Health a number of back-to-back films and a stage role left him “exhausted, frantic, and paranoid.”

The films, including a “Pacific Rim” sequel and “Star Wars: Episode VII,” were part of a period where he had no time off, according to the magazine.

“You’re tired by your own dream, what you love,” Boyega said.

The actor, who described a hiatus he took to “recharge,” told Men’s Health his “battery power” has been ambition.

That battery power, however, has pushed Boyega to wear himself down before.

“It’s tiring and it’s stress, and then dealing with the fact that you eventually have to perform,” Boyega said. “There are many different ways careers can exhaust you, but the artistic way is unique.”

Boyega also weighed in on racist comments “Star Wars” Actor Moses Ingram, who is Black, received after playing Reva in this year’s Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Boyega himself faced racism after playing Finn in “Star Wars: Episode VII.” He told GQ in 2020 that he was the “only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race.”

“Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, ‘Black this and Black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper.’ Nobody else had that experience,” Boyega told the magazine. “But yet people are surprised that I’m this way. That’s my frustration.”

Boyega told Men’s Health his experience helped bring the racist attacks against “Star Wars” actors of color “to the freaking forefront.”

He said “Star Wars” production company Lucasfilm will now “make sure” actors are well supported if they face criticism.

“I’m glad I talked out everything at that time,” he said of his willingness to speak out about the remarks fans sent him.

The actor also revealed he got advice from Robert Downey Jr. , who suggested he would find who he is in the film industry.

“It might be rocky, but you’ll come out the end with a solid identity. That’s literally what happened to me,” Boyega said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

