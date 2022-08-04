Read on www.ourquadcities.com
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
Diver plunges 400 feet to 1899 shipwreck off Michigan shoreline
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks. The majority of these underwater graveyards are in depths of 100 feet or less, making exploration more accessible to your everyday diver. But perhaps the lake’s most intact shipwreck, the John V. Moran, rests nearly 400...
Antique vehicles to cruise into QCA for show
Over 150 antique vehicles will be traveling to the QCA as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America’s Central National Meet. Fred Bartemeyer, Jr. of the Mississippi Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America dropped by Local 4 to tell us what we can expect at the show.
