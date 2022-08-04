Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Updates from Penn State Football Media Day
The Penn State football program opened preseason camp this week, taking a major step toward Sept. 1 kickoff at Purdue. After gaining an early look at the Nittany Lions' initial August practice session, beat reporters will be welcomed back into Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn State Football Media Day.
FLASH SALE: 50% Off Annual VIP (Preseason Scoop) & Monthly Upgrades
Penn State football kicked off preseason camp Aug. 1. With James Franklin and his Nittany Lions having held Media Day Saturday, now is a great time to get in on the action at Lions247 via these half-off VIP subscription specials. Subscribers are enjoying out preseason VIP Takes on PSU football (updates on Nick Singleton, Sean Clifford, Hakeem Beamon and more) and our VIP practice updates. You can, too.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘A Really Good Transition’: Penn State Coordinators Collins, Diaz Loving State College
Two of Penn State football’s three coordinators, special teams coordinator Stacy Collins and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, are beginning their first football seasons in Happy Valley. Both came from far away. Collins came to Penn State with 24 years of coaching experience under his belt. During that time, Collins,...
State College
Penn State Football: Lasch Building Weight Room Expansion Rounds Into Final Stage
The Penn State football Lasch Building weight room expansion is closer to being finished as the Nittany Lions sit inside of a month before their season opener on the road against Purdue on Sept. 1. The expansion, which has been ongoing for the better part of the past year, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollidaysburg Little League defeats D.C, wins Regional opener
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star Little League team is continuing their domination as they defeated Washington D.C. 7-3 Sunday. With the win, the team moves one step closer to playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team will take the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
The Medical Minute: Pickleball’s Popularity Surges, Health Benefits Abound
HERSHEY, Pa. — It’s just after 8:00 a.m. at the University Fitness Center on the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus, and a familiar thock-thock-thock sound is coming from the basketball court. It’s pickleball time, and already a handful of players have started on the...
State College
Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College
Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
6 finalists, hundreds of wings, 1 winner: Tussey Mountain’s WingFest crowns 2022 champ
Winners from all six weeks returned for the final competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State College
New Diner with a French Twist Coming to Former Baby’s Burgers Location in State College
An acclaimed chef is bringing a new diner combining American classics and French dishes to downtown State College. Chef Gillian Clark and partner Robin Smith are hoping to open Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon (that’s French for Egg, Beef and Bacon) in September at 131 S. Garner St., the former location of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement
DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
wtae.com
Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls
A former Washington County college basketball coach who was accused of threatening young girls on social media and trying to extort them has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Jacob Kolonis, who once coached at Washington and Jefferson College, lived in both Washington and Blair counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State College
Smokey Axe Grille Opens Inside Axemann Brewery
Axemann Brewery has a new in-house food partner. The Smokey Axe Grille opened on Wednesday inside the Spring Township brewery and taproom, according to a Facebook post. The culinary pairing plans to bring “deliciously crafted food that goes perfectly with a good time and craft beer,” according to the restaurant’s website.
WTRF
U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Oz makes stops in Blair and Huntingdon Counties
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As the November election draws closer, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a few stops in Blair and Huntingdon Counties. On Thursday, Oz made a stop at the Morrisons Cove Dairy Show in Martinsburg after visiting the Martinsburg Fire Hall. Oz’s visits focused on listening to what local farmers had to say about their struggles, especially as rising prices have taken a toll on a lot of Pennsylvanians.
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
Coroner on scene of tractor and ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a tractor and ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. Details remain limited but the incident occurred on Tuscarora Creek Road Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police are on their way to the scene. Details are limited at this time, stick with […]
Pa Fish and Boat Commission awards over $100k for local lakes
WTAJ — Raystown and Somerset Lakes are receiving over $100,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) as part of the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP). Raystown Lake, in Huntingdon County, will receive $75,000 for its Shoreline Habitat Barge Project. The goal is to help stabilize actively eroding shorelines. Rock structures will […]
Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment
The state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet acted based on those findings but said that the study’s impact will be “immediate, large and intense.” The post Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0