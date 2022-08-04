ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Updates from Penn State Football Media Day

The Penn State football program opened preseason camp this week, taking a major step toward Sept. 1 kickoff at Purdue. After gaining an early look at the Nittany Lions' initial August practice session, beat reporters will be welcomed back into Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn State Football Media Day.
FLASH SALE: 50% Off Annual VIP (Preseason Scoop) & Monthly Upgrades

Penn State football kicked off preseason camp Aug. 1. With James Franklin and his Nittany Lions having held Media Day Saturday, now is a great time to get in on the action at Lions247 via these half-off VIP subscription specials. Subscribers are enjoying out preseason VIP Takes on PSU football (updates on Nick Singleton, Sean Clifford, Hakeem Beamon and more) and our VIP practice updates. You can, too.
Hollidaysburg Little League defeats D.C, wins Regional opener

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star Little League team is continuing their domination as they defeated Washington D.C. 7-3 Sunday. With the win, the team moves one step closer to playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team will take the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday […]
Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College

Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement

DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
Smokey Axe Grille Opens Inside Axemann Brewery

Axemann Brewery has a new in-house food partner. The Smokey Axe Grille opened on Wednesday inside the Spring Township brewery and taproom, according to a Facebook post. The culinary pairing plans to bring “deliciously crafted food that goes perfectly with a good time and craft beer,” according to the restaurant’s website.
U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Oz makes stops in Blair and Huntingdon Counties

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As the November election draws closer, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a few stops in Blair and Huntingdon Counties. On Thursday, Oz made a stop at the Morrisons Cove Dairy Show in Martinsburg after visiting the Martinsburg Fire Hall. Oz’s visits focused on listening to what local farmers had to say about their struggles, especially as rising prices have taken a toll on a lot of Pennsylvanians.
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison

- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
Coroner on scene of tractor and ATV crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a tractor and ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. Details remain limited but the incident occurred on Tuscarora Creek Road Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police are on their way to the scene. Details are limited at this time, stick with […]
Pa Fish and Boat Commission awards over $100k for local lakes

WTAJ — Raystown and Somerset Lakes are receiving over $100,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) as part of the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP). Raystown Lake, in Huntingdon County, will receive $75,000 for its Shoreline Habitat Barge Project. The goal is to help stabilize actively eroding shorelines. Rock structures will […]
