Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting fourth child

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Reality TV star and model Chrissy Teigen has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant again after experiencing a pregnancy loss in October 2020.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen captioned two photos of her showing off her baby bump.

"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, "ok if it's healthy today I'll announce" but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

The post has already gotten almost 3 million "likes."

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, named the baby boy that they lost nearly two years ago Jack.

The couple, who married in 2013, are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles.

Teigen can now

presiding over Chrissy's Court on Roku Channel.

Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career