Torrance, CA

Authorities arrest homeless man wanted for alleged connection with sexual assault in Torrance

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Torrance that left a woman badly injured .

Torrance Police Department

Darrell Waters, a 46-year-old homeless man, was behind bars on Monday after local authorities identified him as the suspect involved in the assault which occurred on Sunday. However, he was not identified by authorities until Wednesday.

The initial scene unfolded at around 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street, when Waters is believed to have attacked the woman.

More than 24 hours later, Torrance Police Department investigators identified Waters and arrested him at 7:30 p.m. near 190th Street and Anza Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the assault were still not entirely known, though police maintain that the woman was badly injured as she fought Waters off before he fled from the area.

Waters was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by use of force.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.

