Read on www.ozarkradionews.com
Related
KYTV
Hiker suffers serious injuries after 30-foot fall on Texas County, Mo. trail
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A hiker, 17, suffered serious injuries after falling 30 feet off a cliff along a walking trail in Texas County. The fall happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on the Narrows trail near Houston. Rescuers made their way down the steep terrain to assess the patient...
ozarkradionews.com
Houston Juvenile Injured In Hiking Accident
Houston, MO. – A 17-year-old juvenile has sustained serious injury and was transported by air medical transport following a hiking accident on Saturday. At roughly 4:30pm, a 17-year-old hiker fell around 30ft while hiking on the Narrows Trail, a hiking trail halfway between Houston and Bucyrus. The hiker appeared to fall off of a cliffside, and then rolled an additional 50 feet from the initial impact, seriously injuring them in the process.
ozarkradionews.com
Three Area Teens Injured in Saturday Crash
Mountain Grove, AR. – Three teenagers from the area have become injured after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, August 6th. This crash occurred on Gumbo Road, 1 mile South of Mountain Grove. Tyler Long and Waylon Williams, two 18-year-old males from Mountain Grove and Hartville, respectively, were riding in a 1997 Chevy S10, when Long failed to yield at a stop sign. They then collided with a 2005 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mountain Grove, forcing both of them off the right side of the road.
ozarkradionews.com
Two Fatal Crashes on Saturday in Mountain Grove
Mountain Grove, MO. – Mountain Grove has experienced the loss of two individuals on Saturday, in two different accidents. The first accident occurred on Highway AD at 5:20PM. Tangala Brown, 64 of Mountain Grove, was Eastbound in her 1999 Dodge Caravan when she crashed. Brown traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck the embankment. She was not wearing her safety device. Brown was pronounced deceased at 6:14 by Dr Joe Jones of Mercy, and transported to Elliott Gentry Funeral Home in Cabool.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
houstonherald.com
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
2 seriously injured in vehicle collision on Troost Avenue
Three people were injured, two of which are in serious condition, after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at East 77th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
2 injured, 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Barton County
BARTON, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a southeast Kansas man and injures two others. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:24 am in Barton County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback was traveling on SW 60th Road about 5 miles...
ozarkradionews.com
Frank E. Whisnant
Graveside services for Frank E. Whisnant, 93, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Whisnant passed away at 12:30 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Baxter Regional Medical Center. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Police: Two teens from Cleveland, Mo. killed in Cedar County crash
Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays. lack business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month. Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else. Updated: 2 hours ago. Some...
ozarkradionews.com
Stolen Property; Howell County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public for Engagement
Cabool, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office released information on a stolen UTV from the Cabool area, and is asking the public for information on the theft. On July 25th, Deputy Roberts and Reserve Deputy Duggins responded to the call of theft on State Route AM close to Cabool. The stolen UTV has been reported as being a 2019 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew Cab. Identifying marks include a pair of stickers on the bumper showing Summit Racing and Speedway Racing. The Polaris was equipped with a top, and a custom 3 inch pipe on the rear bumper. It is also camouflage in color.
kjluradio.com
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
ozarkradionews.com
Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60
Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
Remains found identified as missing Kansas man
DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
ozarkradionews.com
Judge Recuses from Pilkington case, Criminal Setting Sept. 19
West Plains, Mo. – Judge Steven Privette has recused himself on the case of a former law enforcement officer raping and molesting a child under 14 years of age. The former L.E.O., Rob Pilkington of Pomona, is facing 13 felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in 2021.
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
Kansas City siblings admit to robbing Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020
A pair of siblings from Kansas City, Missouri, admitted to robbing a Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office announced.
Comments / 1