Bird dogs, a new president, more fishing opportunities and a winter forecast

Dogs and sportsmen are in their glory when they have a chance to take a walk outdoors.

My photo of the week is of an English pointer that's scouring a field in search of birds. The joy on her face reminds me of the special bonds that can be made outdoors. There's something special about the unique relationship that builds between humans and hunting dogs as they work together in the field.

The photo is part of a feature story I have about getting your hunting dog ready for this fall and what you need to know if you are thinking about getting a bird dog.

A second story I have this week involves new fishing opportunities across the state. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is finalizing public access easements in Erie and Cambria counties. In addition, the agency is looking to approve snakeheads, an invasive fish, as something bow fishermen can target.

The Fish and Boat Commission also has a new president. B.J. Small, a volunteer commissioner for the agency since 2017, has been elected president. He will lead the board in the coming years as the set policy on angling, boating and amphibians. Check out the story to see why his background and current job make him a good fit for the priorities he's outlined.

A fourth story I'm sharing comes from David Bruce of the Erie Times-News. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the Fish and Boat Commission are monitoring Presque Isle Bay for signs of silver carp, an invasive large fish, that was found in other Great Lakes.

A recent survey test discovered one case of environmental DNA from silver carp in Presque Isle Bay, but fortunately, none of the fish have been discovered. Read about what may have caused the positive test and what you can do to help keep these fish out of Lake Erie.

The last story I have comes from a colleague at the York Daily Record. Teresa Boeckel highlights what The Farmers Almanac predicts for this winter. It looks like it could be a good winter for hunters who like snow and anglers who want cold weather to ice fish.

I'm hoping winter is a long way off. The weather is still warm enough to go for that long hike with your dog and family and begin setting up your trail cameras where you like to hunt deer. I hope you find some time to go outdoors this weekend. Thank you for taking the time to read about the outdoors of Pennsylvania.

