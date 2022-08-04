ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Village's new wastewater treatment plant delayed

By Angie Birdsall
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOg58_0h4WpQV200

Constantine Village Council members learned this week there will be a delay for completion of their new wastewater treatment plant.

The village is using USDA/Rural Development financing for a new sewer plant. The USDA announced in in 2020 it was investing $268 million in 76 projects through a Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. Constantine received a 40-year loan of just over $13.39 million.

Fleis & VandenBrink regional manager Matt Johnson gave the council an update Monday. Johnson said the treatment plant project is in a long holding period, as all documents to install the new sewer facility are still being reviewed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Johnson said EGLE has 140 days to review documents.

He told that council there was some question about easements and property acquisition for the new plant. Nine properties in the immediate area need to be researched.

He also said that supplies and materials, such as steel, also are difficult to obtain, especially for manufacturers.

When trustees asked if the project will go over budget, Johnson said USDA has a supplemental bond option. The village can either apply for a second bond, or cut costs for the project.

The village currently pumps its effluent to the wastewater treatment facility in Three Rivers.

"Three Rivers need massive improvements, and will be raising rates. In the long term our new plant is a better option for us. If we need to raise our rates at a later date, the village basically is paying for a new plant," he said.

Johnson said the completion date in 2024 will be pushed back, from spring to fall.

In other council business, the council authorized village Manager Mark Honeysett to take bids on demolition of the Clare Hoffman house, which is owned by the village, and located at 270 E. Water St. Honeysett said in a memo that rehabilitation of the building would require an investment of over $200,000, and probably considerably more to meet ADA standards. The village received $221,000 in American Rescue Plan Acts funding, of which $159,000 is to be used to pay for the village's share of a new fire truck, leaving a balance of $60,000 for other purposes such as the demolition.

Hoffman (1875-1967) was a state representative from Michigan's 4th district.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Three Rivers, MI
City
Constantine, MI
95.3 MNC

Beef from Elkhart County Fair now available at Martin’s Super Markets

Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available for purchase at certain Martin’s Super Markets. Chris Haygood, Martin’s Director of Meat & Seafood, submitted winning bids for 4 steers, including a Reserve Champion. That beef will be featured at the Nappanee Martin’s location as it was from the Union Township 4-H Club.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wkzo.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Urban Construction#Usda Rural Development#Grant Program#Fleis Vandenbrink#Energy#Egle
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc57.com

South Bend residence in danger of structural collapse after fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department puts out a house on fire off of State Road 23. At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire near SR 23 highway. Multiple crews worked to contain the blaze which reportedly spread to...
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
MLive

Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
ELKHART, IN
wkzo.com

Cass County accident injures one, remains under investigation

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cass County authorities continue to look into an one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning. Deputies were called to Grange St. in Mason Township, and found that a car driven by 47 year old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had left the road and struck a tree that was in the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy