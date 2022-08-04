Read on abc6onyourside.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
'I defended myself': Victim of east Columbus shootout shares what saved his life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who ended up exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected thieves said he didn’t have long before he decided to try and stop them. “I didn't have enough time to think about it really, as soon as I saw the barrel of a gun pointed at me, I defended myself,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said.
Records: Columbus man linked to two women found dead in 1990s by DNA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 67-year-old Columbus man in connection with the death of a woman more than 30 years ago because of DNA evidence. That same DNA evidence has also linked the suspect to a second woman who was found dead five years later. According to...
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
Child, 3, nearly drowns in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-year-old child is hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning in a home pool in southeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, medics responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. Police said the child was found in a pool of a home on Mouzon Drive. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning. The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
Police: 3-year-old hospitalized after being found in pool at southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is hospitalized after being found in a pool at a southeast Columbus home Sunday night, according to Columbus police. Police said medics and officers were called to the home on Mouzon Drive around 8:15 p.m. for a possible drowning. Medics took the child...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
peakofohio.com
Construction worker charged with assault at local school
A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
Police: Suspect injured after attempting to break into car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for multiple suspects accused of attempting to break into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with a man Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police Sgt. Collins Kane said officers received calls of shots fired in the 200 block of South 21st Street...
Ross County couple charged in kidnapping
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
WSAZ
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate the victim, officials say. Officials say Antom M. Stargell, 19, was dropped off by an unknown vehicle at...
Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
Comments / 0