Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Child, 3, nearly drowns in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-year-old child is hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning in a home pool in southeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, medics responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. Police said the child was found in a pool of a home on Mouzon Drive. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning. The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Construction worker charged with assault at local school

A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County couple charged in kidnapping

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
NEW PLYMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate the victim, officials say. Officials say Antom M. Stargell, 19, was dropped off by an unknown vehicle at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
COLUMBUS, OH

