Should you get another Covid-19 vaccine booster now or wait for the new shots?

Read on www.vox.com
Related
Vox
School vaccine mandates for Covid-19 are not happening
For the third summer in a row, school leaders are facing the question of what — if anything — they’re going to do to stop the spread of Covid-19 when students return to classrooms. One thing is clear: Almost none of them will be requiring vaccines. Just...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
FBI raid of Trump’s estate prompts Republican anger and 2024 speculation
Trump is believed to be pursuing a presidential run in 2024, and many calculate the Mar-a-Lago raid would benefit him politically
RELATED PEOPLE
Vox
Where in the world are Russians going to avoid sanctions?
The West has shut Russia out of many American and European banks in response to the invasion of Ukraine. One way wealthy and middle-class Russians, and businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, have circumvented the unprecedented sanctions Russia faces has been to send their money to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the uberwealthy federation of seven semiautonomous, autocratic petro-states in the Persian Gulf that has chosen not to participate in US-led sanctions.
Vox
What we know, and what we don’t know, about the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump
On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Trump confirmed in a statement published online that his residence was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” although Trump himself was reportedly in New York when the search warrant was executed.
Vox
Meanwhile, Congress is set to pass a huge wildlife conservation bill with bipartisan support
The Biden administration is on the cusp of enacting the biggest piece of climate legislation ever, after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act Sunday with a vote straight down party lines. But there’s actually another huge piece of environmental legislation that could soon become law — and it has bipartisan support.
"It's The One Thing I Make Sure To Eat On Every Trip Across The Atlantic": Americans Are Sharing Foods From Abroad That Are Difficult To Find Back Home
"I make it for friends and everyone loves it immediately. I think it will be the next big Japanese food craze in the US."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vox
What could the Inflation Reduction Act mean for you?
The Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act — a bill meant to provide key funding for clean energy investments and measures to reduce prescription drug costs, after an hours-long vote-a-rama. The marathon session that started Saturday continued into Sunday afternoon, with senators voting on a number of...
Comments / 0