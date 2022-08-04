Crypto News Today – Avalanche Continues To Impress Devs As RoboApe Aims To Evolve The Meme Coin Sector

Read on www.newsbtc.com
Analysts Predicts Bitcoin Will Plunge Shortly But Suggest Buy Bitcoin
It is no secret that many cryptos have been experiencing a price plunge. As of June 18, the price of the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to about $17,622. This data was taken from Binance. Since then, there have been several conversations as to whether or not that price will be the lowest for the asset.
Why Are Crypto Investors Rotating From Bitcoin To Altcoins?
The crypto market is pulling back into support and could face potential headwinds in the short term. In the crypto top 10, Bitcoin has been outperformed by the altcoins sector with Ethereum and Binance Coin, and Polkadot still preserving some of its gains from the past week. This shows a...
Ethereum Investors Close 300k Long Positions on Bitfinex, Rally To Stop Soon?
Data shows around 300k in ETHUSD long positions have been closed on the Bitfinex Ethereum futures market, something that could provide impedance to the latest rally. Ethereum Long Positions Have Dropped By More Than 300k During The Last Few Days On Bitfinex. As pointed out by an analyst in a...
Has Bitcoin Price Found Support At A Decade-Long Trend Line?
After a volatile first half, Bitcoin price action has been grinding sideways, seeking to find some type of reliable support. Although there has yet to be a clear sign of a reversal, the top cryptocurrency by market cap might have finally found support at a ten-year-long trend line. Complicated Technical...
Mehracki (MKI) And Solana (SOL) – What Are The Similarities Between These Tokens?
The cryptocurrency world is huge, with various kinds of cryptocurrency assets. Since the first-ever Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created, a thousand more cryptocurrencies have emerged, with many more being launched daily. There are different categories for these crypto assets. We have tokens, cryptocurrency coins, stable coins, Non-Fungible Tokens, Initial Coin Offerings,...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
The Main Reason Why GNOX (GNOX) Could Flip Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) In 2023
Gnox is a top crypto project that could flip Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of price and market capitalization in 2023. The project has been on the rise since the start of the year when it was announced that it will be launched on Binance Smart Chain.
MEXC to List AURA Network, Supporting NFTs Adoption for More Possibilities
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC will list AURA, a scalable, agile and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption, on 12:00 August 9th (UTC). With the vision of “Building the Internet of NFTs”, Aura Network aims to create a world-class...
What Is Uniglo (GLO)? How Does It Compare To Shiba Inu (SHIB), Binance Coin (BNB) And Fantom (FTM)?
The digital asset ecosystem grows every day with new protocols and projects launching, seeking to disrupt the status quo and challenge the established players. A new addition to the Ethereum ecosystem, Uniglo (GLO), is seeking to do just that and crypto analysts have begun to compare this project to the current ecosystem giants, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Binance Coin (BNB), and Fantom (FTM) due to the vast potential it holds.
Nas Academy and Invisible College Introduce Their Web3 Crypto Academy Accessible Through Decentralien NFTs
The growing appeal of Web3 and cryptocurrency creates shockwaves among mainstream users. Initiatives like Invisible College help people better understand this new frontier and its opportunities. A new crypto academy has been launched through a partnership with Nas Academy, which one can only access by holding a Decentralien NFT. Invisible...
The CoinLoan Customer Satisfaction Survey Confirms Crypto’s Bright Future
9th, August 2022, Tallinn: Even though recent market challenges have impacted the crypto market, most investors remain optimistic about its future – a CoinLoan survey revealed. All CoinLoan customers were invited to complete a survey about their level of satisfaction with the company’s services, including lending, interest accounts, security,...
Next Block Expo Is Aiming to Become the Biggest Blockchain Festival in Europe
First edition will be held in Berlin, Germany, 23-24 November 2022 with more than 5000 attendees. In 4 months from now, the Berlin Station will be the most important place in the European blockchain map, linking together the most important names from blockchain. “We are bringing founders, investors and blockchain...
Lightning Speed: How To Take BTC From Reserve Asset To World Reserve Currency
Is the Lightning Network bitcoin’s killer app? It might be, but it still has a long road ahead. One of the stops on that road is the possible inclusion of stablecoins. Does bitcoin need them? Aren’t there inherent counterparty risks with those? The debate over those questions rages on. And in their latest post, The Bitcoin Layer makes the case for this development to be crucial in The Lightning Networks trajectory.
Meta raises $10 billion in first-ever bond offering
(Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it had raised $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering, as it looks to fund share buybacks and investments to revamp its business.
Cardano Price Moves Above $0.50, Is The Price Ready For Breakout?
Cardano price is currently trading slightly above $0.50, price of the asset has been consolidating over the past few days. ADA has been struggling below the immediate resistance level. The coin has attempted to flash a break-out couple of times but it was met with the bears each time. Since...
Why Bitcoin At $100K Is Just A “Matter Of Time”, Says Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin follows what Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, calls an “enduring trajectory”. The benchmark crypto is one of the best-performing assets in history, as the expert said in a recent report, and might be on track to record fresh gains in the second half of 2022.
DeFi Summer: Uniglo (GLO), Curve DAO (CURVE) and Waves (WAVES) Are Your Best Bet To Accumulate Wealth
Uniglo (GLO) — one token holds a diverse crypto portfolio. Uniglo is an investment token that designed especially for early adopters and long-term holders. This is one of those tokens that you hope to get your hands on during the ICO before it goes onto exchanges. Luckily for you, GLO is still in ICO.
Telstra Report Unveils Ethereum Devs Remain Strong During Bear Market
Recent news reported the constant increase of developers in some renowned digital currencies, especially Ethereum. The effect has increased the Web3 community strength and is looking to maintain this course in the long run. The news cited that the growth is a function of the participation of developers in the...
CryptoDickbutts NFTs Erect Nearly 700% In Daily Sales Volume
CryptoDickButts (CDB) floor price has skyrocketed with the overwhelming support from popular influencers. CDB soared on Sunday, outpacing other well-known NFT collectibles with significant volume. CDB was able to land the 6th spot for the largest daily trading volume for NFTs on OpenSea. As of this writing, CryptoDickbutts has soared...
Market Sentiment Holds Steady As Bitcoin Aims For $24,000
Bitcoin has been holding steady over the weekend. The cryptocurrency had been able to beat the $24,000 mark last week but had retraced downward not long after. However, this retracement has not had too much of a negative impact on the sentiment toward the digital asset. As bitcoin has started upwards once more, the market sentiment has been incredibly strong.
