Crypto News Today – Avalanche Continues To Impress Devs As RoboApe Aims To Evolve The Meme Coin Sector

Is the Lightning Network bitcoin’s killer app? It might be, but it still has a long road ahead. One of the stops on that road is the possible inclusion of stablecoins. Does bitcoin need them? Aren’t there inherent counterparty risks with those? The debate over those questions rages on. And in their latest post, The Bitcoin Layer makes the case for this development to be crucial in The Lightning Networks trajectory.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 HOURS AGO