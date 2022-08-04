ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Picks – August 5th

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zztja_0h4WnBrb00

Pinewood Derby at Grand Ten Distillery

Grand Ten Distillery is hosting a pinewood derby on Sunday, August 7th at 2pm. It’s Boston only pinewood derby where you can drink! Get the details.

Celebrate International Beer Day

Lucky for us, there are plenty of local spots where you can properly celebrate! From seemingly endless draft lists to beer-only specials, whack a few back at these neighborhood spots. Check out our roundup!

$1 Wings at Hunter’s

Enjoy $1 wings at Hunter’s Kitchen + Bar on Friday from 1pm-6pm!

Thank You Very Brunch at Castle Island Brewing

On Sunday, August 7th, Drag Brunch returns to Bardo’s Pizza and Castle Island Brewing with Thank You Very Brunch with Cherry Lemonade! Doors open at 11am and show starts at 1pm! Doors open at 11 AM and the show kicks off at 1 PM! Reservations are going QUICK! Book your reservation HERE. (Standing room will also be available until we hit capacity.)

Summer Block Party

Summer Block Party, Saturday Aug 6 with Pure Oasis! Blue Hill Ave will be closed between Dudley St and Warren St from 9am-3pm. Pure Oasis will have in-store specials all day long, free swag giveaways and much more! Go to openstreetsboston.org for more information. Pure Oasis is Boston’s first recreational dispensary and the first minority owned dispensary on the entire east coast. Locally owned and operated, it’s been voted best pot shop of 2020 and 2021 by Boston Magazine.

Karaoke at Fat Baby

On Friday, we sing! Fat Baby will be hosting karaoke on Friday starting at 9:30pm. Plan on having some pre-performance dumplings + mai tais!

Summer Market at Seaport

Featuring Over 60 Local Small Businesses Across Fashion, Beauty, Home Décor, Art, and More. The Market Will Take Place This Weekend Friday – Sunday 11am-8pm! The Seaport Summer Market will be an open-air shopping destination celebrating local entrepreneurship, craftsmanship and art!

Make a Splash with UPPAbaby!

Join UPPAbaby at the Seaport Summer Market on August 5 – 6 for some exciting, water-based activities, and complimentary stroller maintenance through their Tune-UP, Gear-UP program (while appointments last). Plus, meet with UPPAbaby and My Sweet Sleeper experts to learn about the newest UPPAbaby gear and safety features, including the REMI, MINU V2, RIDGE + more! Register for a complimentary appointment here.

The Return of the Boston Seafood Festival

Get your tickets today! Celebrate the 9th Annual Boston Seafood Festival on Sunday, August 7 at the historic Boston Fish Pier! This family friendly event has it all including live music, cooking demonstrations from local chefs, children’s activities and plenty of seafood! Tickets are now available for purchase at bostonseafoodfestival.org, and are $20 for adults, $7 for children ages six through twelve, and free for children ages five and under. You can get the details here!

Free Tai Chi at Castle Island

On Saturday, enjoy a free Tai Chi class at 10am at Castle Island brought to you by Boston Harbor Now! You can learn more here!

Swing into the Weekend at Lawn on D

Enjoy food, drinks, lawn games and live entertainment Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lawn on D. To see the full schedule, visit here!

Take it to go!

Southie’s favorite taqueria is now offering the Loco Playa Bag ☀️ 🏖 🍍 – perfect for sitting on the beach, hanging on your roof deck or just sitting on your couch in the AC. Here’s what’s included: (2) 12oz bottle margs (choice of El Jefe, Little Devil or Coco), guacamole + salsa with chips, quart of seasonal fruit (this week is pineapple), packets of Tajin on the side (fruit + tajin = 🤤) And it’s all pack neatly in a reusable Loco cooler tote bag with an ice pack to keep everything cool! ($65) Laying off the booze? No problem! Non-alcoholic beverage option is also available with choice of bottled water or canned sodas! 🥤 ($40) Available 7 days a week for pick-up only via Toast on Loco’s website!

The Shamrock is now offered boxed lunch to go – available Saturday + Sunday starting at 11am. While you’re picking it up, you might as well get a green tea shot before heading to the beach!

Live Music

Capo is featuring Young Love and the Thrills on Friday, the Beat Drops on Saturday and Sinatra Sunday on Sunday.

Hunter’s will have Anna Daley Young from 3-6 on Friday, Dylan Burke on Saturday from 3-6 and Matty Sheehan on Sunday from 9pm-12am.

Lincoln is hosting Frank White during Summer Fridays from 1pm-4pm and Legends of Summer on Sunday from 6pm-9pm.

Cocktails and Cornhole at PKL

On Fridays in August at PKL enjoy Cocktails + Cornhole! Stop by and play!

Southie Sangria

It’s a Southie Sangria Summer! Here are several sangrias for you to enjoy while exploring Southie this summer…check out our roundup here!

Dine Out Boston Returns

Dine Out Boston is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of delicious deals at participating restaurants offering indoor or outdoor dining options, with many offering take out and delivery service. This delicious dining event takes place August 7th – August 20th. Enjoy lunch + dinner at participating restaurants – lunch $22 | $27 | $32 and dinner $36 | $41 | $46. You can check out the full list of participating restaurants here!

Sipsmith Pop-Up Bar at Woods Hill Pier 4

If you like gin, you’ll love this news! Sipsmith Gin is popping up at Woods Hill Pier 4 this summer, featuring a custom sipping menu and build-your-own gin and tonic bar with seasonal ingredients. The pop-up is open from 5-9pm on July 28th, 29th, 30th plus August 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th and 13th.. Stop by and check it!

C Street Pop Up Now Open

Located at the corner of C Street and Baxter Street, C Street Pop-Up at Iron Works is a sustainably-crafted pop-up experience with an inclusive, diverse and local mix of food, drinks and shopping – and it’s opening on Friday at 4pm! Outdoor games such as corn hole and a variety of seating areas will complement the retail offerings and provide a range of activities for families, neighbors, and visitors alike. Get the details including vendor, hours, location and more here!

Outdoor Workouts to Try

Summer’s the perfect time to ditch your gym membership and get your sweat on outside. From beach yoga to backyard bootcamp, no matter what kind of activity you’re into, we have an awesome outdoor class for you! Check out our roundup here !

