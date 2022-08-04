Read on writeforcalifornia.com
Racoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists
Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family wants to know who killed Vallejo father of 4 nearly 15 years ago
VALLEJO, Calif. - It's been almost 15 years since a Vallejo father of four was shot and killed while walking to the store during one summer night. And his family hopes generating new interest in this cold case will bring answers and justice. "Cold cases are hard. Everybody forgets about...
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death
SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
Former City Councilman Brutalized by Oakland Police Granted $360K Settlement
Former city councilmember Wilson Riles Jr., 76, has been awarded $360,000 to resolve a federal lawsuit due to his 2019 unjust arrest, after a 911 call from Oakland Planning Department themselves. The City of Oakland is now paying the ex-staffer after he sued the city, claiming racial discrimination, retaliation, unlawful...
Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police
The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.
sfstandard.com
Ann Hsu Speaks Out: ‘I Am Not a Racist’
After her comments stereotyping Black and Latino families caused a political firestorm in San Francisco, school board member Ann Hsu chose to stay away from media interviews and public spotlights for more than two weeks. Until now. On Wednesday, Hsu sat down with The Standard for an exclusive interview, her...
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco arrested two suspects Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in McLaren Park last month, according to authorities.On July 25 shortly after 12 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in response to a report of a possible shooting victim. Arriving officers were directed to the victim by bystanders and immediately began rendering. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were called to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.SFPD homicide investigators developed probable cause that identified two...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident
A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
californiaglobe.com
SF Mayor London Breed Demands Sup. Walton Apologize for Racial Slur
The controversy surrounding a racial slur that San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton said to a Sheriff’s Department Cadet at City Hall Security in June escalated on Monday and Tuesday, with Mayor London Breed calling for an apology and Walton threatening legal action. On June 24th, a...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Richmond cop charged for allegedly beating man with Taser
RICHMOND, Calif. - Felony charges were filed on Wednesday against a former Richmond police officer who was seen on body-cam video repeatedly striking a man with his Taser during a traffic stop. Officer Eric Smith Jr., 28, faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with two enhancements,...
davisvanguard.org
Officer in Murder Trial Admits He Assumed Accused in Gang – Based on T-Shirt Choice, Where Accused Was Raised and Friends
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The murder trial proceeded Wednesday in San Francisco County Superior Court for Thomas Ortiz, who allegedly murdered a man outside of a liquor store in the Mission District in 2017. Deputy District Attorney Dane Reinsedt previously argued the homicide was a gang-related attack that served...
