Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
Related
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Microsoft Teams finally optimized for Apple Silicon Macs
It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.
Deals: Save 88% on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19. Ultiself is a user-friendly, actionable app that uses...
RELATED PEOPLE
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13
As well to the new OnePlus 10T smartphone, OnePlus also revealed their new mobile OS, OxygenOS 13 and this will bring a wide range of new features to their smartphones. The video below gives us an idea about the design and some of the features in the next major release of the OnePlus mobile OS.
Motorola Moto G32 launched in India
The new Motorola Moto G32 smartphone has been launched in India, the handset launched in Europe last month, and now it is also headed to India. The Moto G32 will be available for INR 12,999 which is about $164 at the current exchange rate, it will be available from the 16th of August.
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEJOY projector converts any surface into a touchscreen
WEJOY is a small projector capable of transforming any surface into a touchscreen and provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is capable of providing a 130 inch display from just 330 cm or a smaller 49 inch touchscreen from a distance of 110 cm or 1.1 m.
Apple’s watchOS 9 beta 5 released (Video)
Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 5 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta and they also released iOS 16 beta 5 and ipadOS 16 beta 5 at the same time. We are also expecting a new public beta of watchOS 9 to be released this...
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
Bigme Android 11 color E-ink tablet hits Kickstarter
The Bigme inkNote Color is a large color e-ink tablet sporting the world’s first 10.3” true color E-ink tablet with a Kaleido plus screen offering 226 PPI for black-and-white imagery and text and 117 PPI for color content. Offering users a “paper-like and eye-friendly display” for reading, writing, and sketching the tablet is also equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. Together with a 36-level adjustable dual headlight mode, you can find the most suitable brightness whether it’s day or night, friendly to your eyes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 released to developers
Apple has released macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac, the software was released along with a range of other new betas. These included IOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, watchOS 9 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, and iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad. The fifth...
Apple Studio Display firmware update released to fix audio issues
Owners of the Apple Studio Display have been reporting issues with the Audio and the speakers on the device. Apple has now released a firmware update that is designed to fix the audio issues on this display, the update is now available to download. Since Apple launched its Studio Display,...
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Apple AR Headset expected to launch January 2023
The last thing we heard about the Apple AR Headset was that the device would launch in early 2023 and now according to a recent report, it could launch in January 2023. According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch its new AR Headset in January 2023. This is based on information that has been obtained from Apple’s supply chain.
Upgrade your car to Android 11 using CarrGenie
If you would like to upgrade the integrated media, navigation and entertainment systems in your vehicle you might be interested in a new Android the vehicle adapter aptly named the CarrGenie. The USB plug and play car adapter offers the ability to enjoy Android 11 and use voice assistant, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and is powered by an eight core snapdragon CPU with a huge variety of apps available to download and install.
Deals: LeadSync Marketer Facebook Lead Ad Notifications, Save 91%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the LeadSync Marketer Facebook Lead Ad Notifications: 3-Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The LeadSync Marketer Facebook Lead Ad Notifications: 3-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for just $99. LeadSync.me is the destination for lead data from...
How to correctly format SD cards on Mac
Secure Digital or SD is a proprietary non-volatile flash memory card format developed by the SD Association (SDA) for use in portable devices. SD storage cards can be used for a wealth of different applications from cameras to mini PCs, offering an affordable storage solution available in a wide variety of different capacities.
New OnePlus 10T smartphone launched in India
The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official last week and now the handset has gone on sale in India and there are a number of different versions available. The handset starts at INR 49,999 which is about $630 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model, there is also a 12GB of RAM and 256GB model that retails for INR 54,99, this is about $690.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0