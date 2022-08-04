Read on www.kjrh.com
Related
kjrh.com
Mild with Spotty Storms this Afternoon
TULSA, Okla — A weak a slow moving front will continue its southward drift across Green Country the next couple of days. With the front in our area, showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone sees rain, but it may be locally heavy where it does occur. By...
kjrh.com
Americans are having a harder time finding homeowners insurance
NEW ORLEANS, La. — There is perhaps no place else in America more painfully aware of the depths of a natural disaster quite like New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, but 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, residents here and across the country are facing a new storm of uncertainty as homewoners insurance companies are going bankrupt.
kjrh.com
State budgets are swelling amid inflation
While many of us have been working to tighten our budgets due to inflation, states across the country are seeing their budgets swell. During 2021, states nationwide had $114.6 billion more in their budgets than they had the year prior, an all-time high, according to state and federal budget data analyzed by the Pew Research Center.
Comments / 0