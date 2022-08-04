ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

CDC Sends Small Team to Investigate Polio in New York State

A single case was identified last month, and wastewater samples shows the potential for more cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent a small team of federal investigators to New York State to investigate polio, after wastewaters in the state contained the virus and a single individual in Rockland County was diagnosed with it.
