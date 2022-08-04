Read on www.fox5ny.com
Polio: What to know about signs, symptoms of virus as fears rise in New York
Fears about polio are rising in New York after a case of the virus was found in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, the first person known to be infected with the virus in the United States in nearly a decade.
CDC Sends Small Team to Investigate Polio in New York State
A single case was identified last month, and wastewater samples shows the potential for more cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent a small team of federal investigators to New York State to investigate polio, after wastewaters in the state contained the virus and a single individual in Rockland County was diagnosed with it.
Hundreds of New Yorkers may be infected with polio virus, health officials say
NEW YORK — Citing new evidence of possible “community spread,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday confirmed that a federal team has been dispatched to New York to investigate the Empire State’s first diagnosed case of polio in nearly a decade. “CDC...
Polio Outbreak In New York: Experts Believe Hundreds Could Be Infected
Two weeks after the U.S. reported its first case of polio in almost a decade, in Rockland County, north of New York City, experts fear that an outbreak could have infected hundreds of people in the area. The first case was a formerly healthy young adult who developed a paralysis...
CDC sends team to Rockland County to probe polio case
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sent a team to Rockland County to probe the nation’s first case of polio in nearly a decade.
Hundreds of people may have polio virus, New York Health Department says
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus.Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first case of polio in almost a decade, in Rockland County, north of New York City. Officials said that case occurred in a previously healthy young adult who was unvaccinated and developed paralysis in their legs. Since then, three positive wastewater samples from Rockland County and four from neighboring Orange County were discovered and...
