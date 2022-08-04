Canton First Friday: Saxy Rob and Trailer Park Ninjas, Erika Katherine art show, kid disco

CANTON – Canton's First Friday will take run 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 in the city's downtown.

Live music, artwork, children's activities and food vendors will be featured.

The ArtsinStark Family Fun area is on Fourth Street between Cleveland Avenue and McKinley Avenue NW.

Live music on the Kempthorn Stage, at Fourth Street and McKinley Avenue NW, will feature Cleveland's Blue Lunch (blues and R&B) at 4:30 p.m. and Akron's The Fiddle Revolt from 7 to 9 p.m.

Vendors will be along Fourth Street and Court Avenue NW.

Live music at Centennial Plaza, 330 Court Ave. NW along Market Avenue N, includes Saxy Rob at 4 p.m. followed at 6:30 p.m. by Trailer Park Ninjas and SWAGG.

Other music includes Grapes in a Glass, 575 Market Ave N, with Bret Kuhnash.

A Kid Disco DJ experience will be provided by Comet Wanderer Studios on Court Avenue NW between Fifth and Sixth streets. Food trucks will be on Market Avenue N.

Make-and-take art and craft projects will be available throughout the event.

R&J Ballroom, 401 Tuscarawas St W Suit 302W, will be offering a free group ballroom class at the studio at 6:30 p.m. No reservation or partner are necessary.

Downtown businesses also will be open for shopping, including Cookie’s Customs, 310 4th St NW; Cantonology, 306 4th St. NW; Izzy P at Home, 207 Market Ave N; Kendall and Blue Boutique, 217 Second St. NW; Print & Press Shop & Studios. 429 Fourth St. NW; Boomdyada, 332 4th St NW; and Just Imagine gallery, 201 6th St. NW.

Erika Katherine's 'Dust to Diamonds' art show

Erika Katherine will exhibit her work at Patina Arts Centre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW.

Katherine's newest collection of artwork "explores the idea of time as pressure," the art studio said.

Based in Canton, Katherine creates character sculptures and other pieces made from objects once considered to be trash, as well as polymer, paper clays and epoxy resin.

A resident artist at The Hub Art Factory, she recently painted a new mural in Umbrella Alley in downtown Louisville, and has created personalized artwork for celebrities Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The "Dust to Diamonds" exhibit features artwork made by collecting pieces and parts and trinkets and found objects while adding a combination of resin and polymer clays.

Pieces include "fantastical creatures," as well as dragon eggs. "This exhibition aims to incite wonder," Patina Arts Centre said.

Work from resident artists also will be displayed across two floors of studio space.

David Sherrill exhibit with black velvets, altered motel art

Another First Friday art show will be the "DaveRuinsArt" exhibit at 6:30 p.m. at The Hub Art Factory, 336 Sixth St. NW.

David Sherrill will exhibit black velvets, altered motel art, protest art and weird pieces.

Sherrill also operates Arrowhead Vintage and Handmade Goods, 534 Cleveland Ave. NW, where he sells parody paintings and other artsy items.

Dinosaurs and "Star Wars" characters are inserted onto thrift store and motel paintings. The style has gained international business for Sherrill, whose artwork was featured in an article on www.newsweek.com/.

More art shows in downtown Canton

Other art exhibits include:

Juilliard Arts Center/Creative Dreams, 525 Market Ave N, across from Canton Palace Theatre.

Famous American artists will be featured, including Jeff Koons, Andy Warhol and Georgia O'Keeffe.

A canned food drive is inspired by Andy Warhol's famous Campbell's soup piece. A make-and-take paper flower project is inspired by O'Keeffe.

Strauss Studios, 236 Walnut Ave. NE, will host a gallery show from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring the art of Patricia Zinsmeister Parker.

Silo Arts Studio, 431 Fourth St. NW, will present the illustrations of Dave Szalay from 5 to 9 p.m. Szalay is an illustrator, author, designer and University of Akron professor who also will have a book signing.