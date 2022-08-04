Power mostly back on after nearly 20,000 customers lose power in Valley monsoon storms

Read on www.abc15.com
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms could trigger flooding around the state
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
ABC 15 News
Valley couple fighting drought with rainwater harvesting
PHOENIX — On a hot, dry summer day it's difficult to grasp just how much rain can fall in a short period of time in the Arizona desert. Jackie Rich and Brock Tunnicliff of central Phoenix however know firsthand since they've spent a lot of time capturing the rainwater that their home gutters can't.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
ABC 15 News
Valley business owner takes 12-year-old entrepreneur under his wing
PHOENIX — There’s a special connection forming inside Bob Moses Ceramic Coating in north Phoenix. The unexpected mentorship between Matt Moses and 12-year-old Zane Jones began with an email. “When the email came in from him, I read it and I was floored immediately,” said Moses. Moses,...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley
KTAR.com
Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
KTAR.com
Heavy rain passes through Phoenix, causes flooding in parts of the Valley
Phoenix Is the Hottest US City. It Also Has the Country’s Only Dedicated Heat Team.
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Phoenix is America’s hottest city, and it’s getting hotter. The global climate crisis and decades of sprawling urban growth have turned this desert city into a hazardous heat island with dwindling water supplies and inadequate shade.
ABC 15 News
Two homes catch fire near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — Officials are investigating after a fire ignited two neighboring homes in West Phoenix Monday morning. The first-alarm fire broke out in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 a.m. Fire officials say the blaze lit two homes on fire. Video from the scene showed...
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
KTAR.com
Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
Arizona mom takes baby from foster family
Authorities are searching for a baby girl who allegedly was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix by her biological mother.
fox10phoenix.com
Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm
GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
AZFamily
Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
Buyer beware: 18 Valley residents claim to lose nearly $50,000 trying to buy used cars
MESA, Ariz. — Buying a new car can be exciting, but for 18 Valley residents, it turned into a nightmare after they said they lost nearly $50,000 in cash. All the victims used the same salesman, a man identified in police records and lawsuits as Jorge Carlos Velarde Cruz.
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
ABC 15 News
PD: Victim injured during apparent carjacking, shooting in Peoria parking lot
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are looking for a suspect involved in an apparent carjacking and shooting incident at a shopping center. The incident occurred in a parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday. Video from the scene showed a large police presence and crime...
