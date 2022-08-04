ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Out and About: Celebrate summer, sample beer or go ‘Back to the Future’

By Molly Gilmore
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PO90Z_0h4WmJtC00

LoveOly? Attend Summer Fest

The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s LoveOly Summer Fest — a free street party conceived as a way to bring the community downtown after pandemic closures — is back. The festival , happening from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturdays in August at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street, includes art, games, activities for kids, a craft market and a beer garden, but the centerpiece of each event is an outdoor concert produced by the Olympia Film Society. The Supersuckers , the hard-rocking, large-living band led by Seattle’s Eddie Spaghetti , is headlining the Saturday, Aug. 6, concert, with opening acts Speeddealers and The Stuntmen . The music is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ct7tF_0h4WmJtC00
The Supersuckers will play Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2022’s first LoveOly Summer Fest weekend street fair. Summer Fest will happen every Saturday in August. Courtesy photo

Brew bash

Also happening Saturday, Aug. 6, is the Olympia Brew Fest . More than 30 breweries will be serving up beer, cider and mead. Among this year’s brews are drinks that taste like other drinks — Packwood Brewing’s Mountain Goat Coffee Porter, Dick’s Brewing’s Orange Juice Jewels IPA, Axis Mead’s Green Tea Mead, and Bauman’s Cider’s Strawberry Mojito. The event also features music by Luna Melt, Big Blue Van and the Toucans steel drum band ; games and contests; and an international selection of barbecue including Korean bulgogi, Jamaican jerk and Middle Eastern shawarma. Tickets are $35 at the door, $5 for designated drivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rwbio_0h4WmJtC00
Erin Gill reacts as a toast with friends Shiva Diamond (left) and Ben Wright turns foamy during the Olympia Brew Fest at the Port Plaza in 2016. Tony Overman/Olympian file photo

Movies al fresco

Those who love to watch movies while sitting on a blanket under the stars have two options on Friday, Aug. 5. Tumwater’s Screen on the Green is showing the 1985 Michael J. Fox classic “ Back to the Future ,” which has made a lasting mark on popular culture and isn’t often shown on a big screen these days. The screening begins at dusk at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Lacey in Tune is wrapping up its summer movie series with Disney’s acclaimed 2021 fantasy “ Encanto ,” about a Colombian family with extraordinary powers. The evening begins with Latin American music by Culture Shock , which will play beginning at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rpgX_0h4WmJtC00
Christopher Lloyd (left) and Michael J. Fox violate timelines all over the place in “Back to the Future,” screening outdoors Friday, Aug. 5, in Tumwater. Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

Avoiding Seafair and The Blue Angels? You have options this weekend

It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week

They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Olympia, WA
Lifestyle
City
Olympia, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Lacey, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights

Photographer Tom St. John shared his views of the northern lights early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. from Edmonds. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere. This post from Earthsky called it a surprise geomagnetic storm, “with perhaps more geomagnetic storming to come.”
EDMONDS, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4849 N Island Dr E

Sensational Lake Tapps home no bank waterfront w/western exposure. 3 car garage & RV parking. Beautiful cherry floors, living room w/fireplace & outstanding lake views, Chefs kitchen w/high end appliances & custom cabinetry including butler pantry w/winecooler & french doors to lg trex deck. Formal dining room, office and 3/4 bath on the main floor. Climb 1 of the 2 staircases, you'll find a spacious primary ste & 5pc bath w/2 sided fireplace w/private balcony, +3 Lg bdrms, full bath & bonus room. Daylight basement, poss MIL feat 2 bdrms, family room, 2nd full kitchen, 3/4 bath, 2nd laundry & bonus room w/lots of storage. French doors to your hot tub, water feature, garden space, storage & dock. Park like landscaping with Smart Sprinkler.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Crosscut

Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus

For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma Local ‘Presses Her Luck’ and Wins

Army veteran and Tacoma local Cathy Adams recently appeared on the television game show Press Your Luck — and she went home a winner of $300,000 in cash and prizes. A longtime fan of the show, Adams applied and sent in her video audition last year. When she was...
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: ‘Humongous’ sighting at Lowman Beach

7:25 PM: The photo is from Caroline, who spotted that on Lowman Beach and wonders what it is: “It’s humongous! And so amazing with the colors and textures.” She and other beachgoers have been keeping it wet while the tide rolls back in, but they’re wondering what it is. We don’t recognize it; tried Google Search By Image, and while it suggests possibly a jellyfish relative, no definitive ID via photos. Do YOU know what it is?
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Beer Garden#Summer Fest#Art#Barbecue#The Olympia Film Society#Supersuckers#Speeddealers#The Capitol Theater#Cider#Toucans#Korean#Jamaican
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week

The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
q13fox.com

Seafair 2022: Blue Angels schedule, and more

SEATTLE - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Seafair will be back in full force this weekend with new shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. According to event organizers, the Boeing Seafair Air Show is a weekend for fans to see military jets and civilian stunt planes perform spectacular aerobatics. As many Seattle locals know, the sky is not the limit. Various hydroplanes, including H1 Unlimited Hydros with engines capable of reaching speeds up to 200 mph on the water, will be racing around Lake Washington from Friday, Aug 5 to Sunday, Aug 7.
SEATTLE, WA
TheHorse.com

Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles

On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
135
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy