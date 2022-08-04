ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as heat and humidity return

By CBS New York Team
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heat and humidity 02:55

Forecast: hot, hot, hot! We have a red alert through tomorrow for the oppressive heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory continues into Friday for peak heat indices of 95-100 (even up to 105 inland).

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect a good amount of sunshine with a slim chance of some isolated pop-ups, mainly this evening. After a lingering spotty shower/storm before midnight, tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

As for tomorrow, it'll be another hot and humid day, although with more clouds temps will be a few degrees lower, in the upper 80s and low 90s. It'll be another dry start before a better chance of some showers/storms later in the day.

Looking Ahead: The weekend looks to remain a bit unsettled as a front hangs out and dissipates nearby. It stays very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, along with a continued hit or miss shower/storm risk.

