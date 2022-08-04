FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.

FENTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO