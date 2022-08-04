ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Saint Clair County, IL
Illinois Accidents
Illinois Crime & Safety
Saint Clair County, IL
Saint Clair County, IL
Crime & Safety
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police

FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Vehicle, body found in Deer Creek in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- First responders recovered a vehicle and a body from Deer Creek in Shrewsbury Friday morning. Shrewsbury Police said an accident happened Thursday night where the vehicle ended up submerged in the creek. Police said the accident was not flood-related. The person’s identity is unknown at...
constructforstl.org

Midas Building Apartment Buildings in St. Charles County

From St. Louis Post Dispatch: Midas Construction is building five luxury apartment buildings in Dardenne Prairie for developer Mia Rose Holdings. The project, Dardenne Luxury Apartments at The Prairie, near Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364, is part of a $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas planned as an integrated “live, work, play” community. Pre-leasing is underway and being managed by 2B Residential.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Metro Bus driver loses control, crashes into East St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. The crash left some damage behind on 83rd Street and Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis at about 11:45 p.m. Another car and the bus were involved in an accident at the intersection which then caused the bus driver to lose control and run into the home.
KMOV

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
