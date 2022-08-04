Read on fox2now.com
Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles County
A hiker died Tuesday after a fall at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
St. Charles police to hand out vouchers instead of tickets for minor vehicle problems
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The fallout from a fatal police encounter involving a St. Louis native is now about to hit the streets of St. Charles. Philando Castile, 32, was shot to death by a police officer on July 6, 2016, during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. The officer who shot him was convicted of manslaughter.
Family of Beverly Logan asks for public’s help to find missing mother
It was January of this year when Beverly Logan's family last saw her. The 32-year-old mother disappeared near where her boyfriend lived around Ross Lane.
1 dead in motorcycle crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash in St. Charles County leaves one dead and one injured on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 2:00 p.m. Sunday near Highway DD and Highway 94. Michael Arias, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2008 Harley...
St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run
A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
Family says birthday party cancellation at Missouri waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police
FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.
Vehicle, body found in Deer Creek in Shrewsbury
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- First responders recovered a vehicle and a body from Deer Creek in Shrewsbury Friday morning. Shrewsbury Police said an accident happened Thursday night where the vehicle ended up submerged in the creek. Police said the accident was not flood-related. The person’s identity is unknown at...
Recent weather causes mold levels to rise in St. Louis region
Historic rainfall with multiple flash flooding events from July 25 - July 28, coupled with extreme heat and humidity has caused mold levels to rise in the St. Louis region.
Mo. Humane Society reduces pit bull adoption fees
For the rest of August, would-be adopters can pick out a four-legged friend for just $25 in fees.
Watch now: (Explicit language) Bystander shoots robber at St. Charles QuikTrip
WARNING: This video contains explicit language. Surveillance footage obtained by the Post-Dispatch shows a fatal robbery of a QuikTrip in St. Charles on July 16, 2022. Lance Bush, 26, was shot and killed by a bystander while robbing the store.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Mixed-use development in Metro East will combine 174 homes with retail, office and memory care facility
O'FALLON, Ill. — A developer is preparing for construction of a mixed-use development on 50 acres in Metro East that would combine a new subdivision of 174 townhouses with a memory-care facility and speculative retail. Homebuilder Lombardo Homes, which has a local office in St. Charles, plans to build...
Midas Building Apartment Buildings in St. Charles County
From St. Louis Post Dispatch: Midas Construction is building five luxury apartment buildings in Dardenne Prairie for developer Mia Rose Holdings. The project, Dardenne Luxury Apartments at The Prairie, near Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364, is part of a $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas planned as an integrated “live, work, play” community. Pre-leasing is underway and being managed by 2B Residential.
Metro Bus driver loses control, crashes into East St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. The crash left some damage behind on 83rd Street and Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis at about 11:45 p.m. Another car and the bus were involved in an accident at the intersection which then caused the bus driver to lose control and run into the home.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
