Indiana congresswoman among 4 dead in head-on crash

Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
‘The most Midwestern thing on the planet’ is apparently walleye
The Washington Post recently analyzed Airbnb listings to determine where and what the Midwest is – an effort to define both the boundaries and the culture of the region. It turns out walleye is “the most Midwestern thing on the planet” with the most mentions in Midwest Airbnb listings, according to the analysis. Bluegill, and largemouth and smallmouth bass also made the list, along with snowmobiling, “rehabbed,” Amish, Lutheran and paddleboat.
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
Michigan House Rep. Daire Rendon will keep committee roles amid voting machine probe
Rep. Daire Rendon will still remain chair of the House Insurance Committee, as well as keep her other committee assignments, while an investigation into whether she allegedly was a part of a team that allegedly stole and illegally analyzed voting machines last year. In addition to chairing the insurance panel,...
Attorneys prepare for ‘lengthy’ trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
JACKSON, MI -- Ahead of what is expected to be a lengthy trial, a Jackson judge ruled on several motions Tuesday related to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Attorneys involved in the case of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar appeared before Jackson Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson Aug. 9 for a hearing on several motions related to their upcoming trial, scheduled for Oct. 3.
Are you eligible free or low-cost child care? 40% of Michigan families are.
LANSING, MI – More than 150,000 Michigan families are eligible for free or low-cost child care through a $1.4 billion investment made last year to expand affordable child care. Under the bipartisan expansion, families with two kids earning up to $55,000 may qualify for help. The Michigan Department of...
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Michigan reports 16,137 new COVID cases, 137 new deaths
Health officials identified 16,137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last week, which is less than half of the previous week’s total. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 137 COVID deaths from the last week. The state reports new cases and deaths once per week, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
Michigan marijuana industry ‘shocked’ by plan to move licensing director
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo is moving to a new position after nearly three years spearheading the creation of the state’s legalized commercial marijuana industry. The reason for the move hasn’t been disclosed. The transfer “shocked and disappointed” members of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association,...
EV sales are hitting record highs. Will the Chips Act continue momentum?
The hundreds of cars sitting idle across the state may finally find their missing puzzle piece with the passage of the Chips and Science Act. President Joe Biden signed the $280 billion Chips and Science Act on Tuesday. His signature marked a bipartisan effort two years in the making. The focus is to reduce the reliance on Asian manufacturers which currently make up about 75% of global chip manufacturers.
High-tech radio network will track Lake Erie health and conditions
CLEVELAND, OH — A new network of high-tech radio transmitters is being installed along the Ohio coastline as part of a telecommunications project advocates say will help optimize Lake Erie environmental management and accelerate water-based technology development. The specialized wireless network is part of the grant-funded Smart Lake Erie...
Dingell seeks greater EPA hand in Huron River hexchrome spill
ANN ARBOR, MI — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take a larger role in the chemical spill investigation and response effort that began last week on the Huron River. In a Monday, Aug. 8 letter, Dingell, a Democrat from Ann Arbor, told...
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
Republican gov. candidates react to Dixon win
It was a rough Republican primary for the losing candidates.
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
$1M grant secured to support Kalamazoo lead water line replacements
KALAMAZOO, MI -- U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, has secured a $1 million grant for the city of Kalamazoo’s Northside Lead Replacement Program, Upton announced. The $1 million grant supports the continuation of a proactive annual capital improvement program that has been in place for more than 20 years to replace lead service lines.
Police seize guns from teens who attended massive rural Michigan party promoted on TikTok
WELLS TWP, MI — A party advertised on TikTok that drew as many as 1,000 people to rural Tuscola County has resulted in police seizing three handguns from three teen attendees. The party, dubbed “Project X 2.0,” took place Friday, Aug. 5, on property in the 200 block of...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
