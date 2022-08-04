ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana congresswoman among 4 dead in head-on crash

By Associated Press
MLive
MLive
 5 days ago
MLive

‘The most Midwestern thing on the planet’ is apparently walleye

The Washington Post recently analyzed Airbnb listings to determine where and what the Midwest is – an effort to define both the boundaries and the culture of the region. It turns out walleye is “the most Midwestern thing on the planet” with the most mentions in Midwest Airbnb listings, according to the analysis. Bluegill, and largemouth and smallmouth bass also made the list, along with snowmobiling, “rehabbed,” Amish, Lutheran and paddleboat.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Attorneys prepare for ‘lengthy’ trial in Whitmer kidnapping case

JACKSON, MI -- Ahead of what is expected to be a lengthy trial, a Jackson judge ruled on several motions Tuesday related to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Attorneys involved in the case of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar appeared before Jackson Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson Aug. 9 for a hearing on several motions related to their upcoming trial, scheduled for Oct. 3.
JACKSON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan reports 16,137 new COVID cases, 137 new deaths

Health officials identified 16,137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last week, which is less than half of the previous week’s total. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 137 COVID deaths from the last week. The state reports new cases and deaths once per week, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

EV sales are hitting record highs. Will the Chips Act continue momentum?

The hundreds of cars sitting idle across the state may finally find their missing puzzle piece with the passage of the Chips and Science Act. President Joe Biden signed the $280 billion Chips and Science Act on Tuesday. His signature marked a bipartisan effort two years in the making. The focus is to reduce the reliance on Asian manufacturers which currently make up about 75% of global chip manufacturers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOP

Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
MARYLAND STATE
95.3 MNC

$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb

Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
INDIANA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package

Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
INDIANA STATE
