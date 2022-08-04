Jackson man was shot, killed by girlfriend’s new boyfriend, family says

Read on www.mlive.com
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
Driver intentionally hits, kills woman walking in Walmart parking lot, police say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed in a homicide Tuesday afternoon. A 65-year-old woman was a pedestrian in the Walmart parking lot, 501 N. 9th St., at 12:11 p.m., Aug. 9, when she was intentionally hit by a driver, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. A...
fox2detroit.com
Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.
Car chase ends with police standoff near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Officers were able to bring a peaceful end to a tense standoff between an assault suspect and police early Tuesday morning. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 9, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 200 block of Ridgeway Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a report of domestic assault.
Three teens charged in Friday afternoon shooting
Two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old have been charged in connection with a Friday night shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
Cops: Escaped Eastpointe prisoner tried to hide from police during traffic stop by hiding under clothes in mom's car
An 18-year-old suspect who escaped from police on Monday evening is once again behind bars while his girlfriend and mother face charges for helping him while on the run, police said.
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oakland Press
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
Wauseon man charged with murder, felonious assault of 3 year old; his location unknown
WAUSEON, Ohio — Devon Harris, a Wauseon man, was charged with the murder and felonious assault of three-year-old Gemma Thompson on Friday, according to the Wauseon Police Department. An arrest warrant was issued for Harris, 27, on Aug. 5. His whereabouts are currently unknown, Wauseon police said. Thompson died...
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered to find murder suspect who allegedly killed man for Facebook argument
FOX 2 - A reward is being offered for information leading the arrest of a wanted 19-year-old murder suspect. Coreyon Brown is wanted in the shooting death of an Ypsilanti Township man on June 28. The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to Brown's capture.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect sought after murder on Facebook Live
Coreyon BrownCoreyon Brown is accused of murdering Terrill Smith as Smith was on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. The fatal shooting is believed to be the result of a Facebook argument.
WTOL-TV
Man wanted on murder warrant dead after east Toledo shooting Friday morning; death ruled homicide
Police say 22-year-old Daevon Higgs was shot at least four times. A murder warrant was issued for Higgs on Tuesday related to the death of Catherine Craig.
77-year-old victim outsmarts armed burglars by faking illness to escape: Cops
Police say an elderly woman got the upper hand on two home invasion suspects after she pretended to be sick and escaped her house last week.
3 arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Lansing area
Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were busy over the weekend, having found multiple guns while patrolling.
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city's south end
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city’s south end. Officials with the Dearborn Heights Police Department told WWJ officers are currently working an area on the city’s south side Friday evening.
WXYZ
Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
voiceofdetroit.net
MICH. LIFER RICKY RIMMER CITES RACIST, VIOLENT HISTORY OF DPD COPS HAIDYS, HARRIS IN MOTION FOR NEW TRIAL
_____________________________________________________________. Ricky Rimmer’s motion for new trial/relief from judgment is scheduled for first hearing Wed. Aug. 10, 2o22 at 9 AM; 3rd CC Judge Christopher Blount. DPD Sgts. Leo Haidys, James Harris were chief architects of Rimmer’s conviction for 1975 murder of car dealer Joseph Kratz on Detroit’s east...
Southgate man charged in connection with shooting death, disappearance of wife
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Gil Vega, 44, for the fatal shooting of his wife, 43, both of Southgate.
