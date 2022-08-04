Read on peninsulachronicle.com
peninsulachronicle.com
Olde Town Medical & Dental Center Receives $100,000 Grant From Sentara Healthcare
JAMES CITY-Olde Towne Medical & Dental Center recently received a grant from Sentara Healthcare to support its Comprehensive Integrated Care Model for physical and behavioral health services and expand dental services and telehealth for appointments at the facility. The $100,000 grant was provided in part to ensure greater access to...
WAVY News 10
Newport News Shipbuilding holds virtual hiring event
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is looking to hire hundreds of fitters, welders and more through their virtual hiring event. The statewide virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Positions available include:. Blasters.
Back-to-school supply drives during Virginia's tax-free holiday weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — The new school year is just around the corner, and there will be several weekend events to help parents and kids get ready to head back into the classroom!. This weekend is also a sales tax-free weekend. From 12:01 a.m. on August 5 through 11:59 p.m. on August 7, Virginia will allow consumers to buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, and hurricane/emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
Foster parents desperately needed in Hampton Roads, agency leaders say
NORFOLK, Va. — Foster care agency leaders in Hampton Roads tell 13News Now they are in desperate need of people with some room in their homes. A private agency director in Norfolk said recently he hasn't had any luck finding foster homes for dozens of kids. "Overall, I have...
peninsulachronicle.com
Apartment Complex In Newport News Sells For $9.7 Million
NEWPORT NEWS- An apartment complex in Newport News has recently been sold. S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced that earlier this summer the Colony Square complex located at 60 Colony Road and 52 Colony Square Court was sold for $9,750,000. 53 Colony Square Court, LLC purchased the multi-family property, located on 4.82...
WAVY News 10
3rd Annual Izzy Community Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gather the entire family for the 3rd annual Izzy Community Day in Norfolk. Izzy’s Community Day is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Jaycox Elementary school, located at 1300 Marshall Ave.
Planned apartments at Virginia Center will include some affordable housing units
The Henrico Board of Supervisors voted July 26 to confirm that a proposed residential complex in the county would qualify for Virginia Housing financial support by increasing affordable housing. The five supervisors voted in favor of a resolution that categorizes an apartment complex proposed by VCC Partners LLC and Shamin...
Portsmouth native launches new summer program to keep kids on the right path
The goal of GYM aims to keep kids on the right path, out of trouble and show them positive influences to break the cycle of violence.
Virginia Business
Chesapeake industrial building sells for $10.2M
A 152,180-square-foot industrial property in Chesapeake has sold for $10.275 million, S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. announced in July. Chesapeake Dexter St West LLC purchased the property, located at 101 Dexter St. West in Chesapeake, from On Trading Corp. The building is on 13.89 acres and was fully leased at the time of the sale. It was purchased as an investment and no immediate changes are planned.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Prepare for Upcoming School Year with Virginia Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (August 1, 2022) - It's just over a month before schools reopen across the Commonwealth, meaning it's time to shop for supplies and more ahead of the start of the new school year! This weekend’s sales tax holiday presents the perfect opportunity to not only save money while preparing for the 2022-23 School Year but also a chance to support local students by donating new supplies to the Prince George County Back-to-School Fair event.
Virginia Business
Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility
640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill
WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
Higher wages offered as Hampton Roads faces school bus driver shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School division leaders across Hampton Roads are paying up to get more help behind the wheel!. Hundreds of bus drivers are still needed before September. In Virginia Beach, technicians are busy preparing buses for the first day of school. All that's needed now is more than 100 bus drivers.
thenewjournalandguide.com
1946-2022 Dr. Marie V. McDemmond: Pioneering Leader, Inherited & Braved, Fiscal Challenges
Dr. Marie Valentine McDemmond, 76, Norfolk State University’s third president, and the first woman to head the school, passed away, on July 27 in Pom Pano Beach, Florida. McDemmond led NSU from 1997 to 2005. According to the university, she was the first African American woman to lead a...
Student’s tribute to slain reporter stepsister wins award
Quinay Gatling wanted to do something to remember her stepsister, so she wrote a song, “Granby Street,” as a tribute.
