Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Newport News Shipbuilding holds virtual hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is looking to hire hundreds of fitters, welders and more through their virtual hiring event. The statewide virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Positions available include:. Blasters.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Back-to-school supply drives during Virginia's tax-free holiday weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — The new school year is just around the corner, and there will be several weekend events to help parents and kids get ready to head back into the classroom!. This weekend is also a sales tax-free weekend. From 12:01 a.m. on August 5 through 11:59 p.m. on August 7, Virginia will allow consumers to buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, and hurricane/emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Apartment Complex In Newport News Sells For $9.7 Million

NEWPORT NEWS- An apartment complex in Newport News has recently been sold. S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced that earlier this summer the Colony Square complex located at 60 Colony Road and 52 Colony Square Court was sold for $9,750,000. 53 Colony Square Court, LLC purchased the multi-family property, located on 4.82...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

3rd Annual Izzy Community Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gather the entire family for the 3rd annual Izzy Community Day in Norfolk. Izzy’s Community Day is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Jaycox Elementary school, located at 1300 Marshall Ave.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Chesapeake industrial building sells for $10.2M

A 152,180-square-foot industrial property in Chesapeake has sold for $10.275 million, S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. announced in July. Chesapeake Dexter St West LLC purchased the property, located at 101 Dexter St. West in Chesapeake, from On Trading Corp. The building is on 13.89 acres and was fully leased at the time of the sale. It was purchased as an investment and no immediate changes are planned.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prepare for Upcoming School Year with Virginia Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (August 1, 2022) - It's just over a month before schools reopen across the Commonwealth, meaning it's time to shop for supplies and more ahead of the start of the new school year! This weekend’s sales tax holiday presents the perfect opportunity to not only save money while preparing for the 2022-23 School Year but also a chance to support local students by donating new supplies to the Prince George County Back-to-School Fair event.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility

640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill

WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

