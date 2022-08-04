NORFOLK, Va. — The new school year is just around the corner, and there will be several weekend events to help parents and kids get ready to head back into the classroom!. This weekend is also a sales tax-free weekend. From 12:01 a.m. on August 5 through 11:59 p.m. on August 7, Virginia will allow consumers to buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, and hurricane/emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO