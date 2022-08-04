"A Matter Of Time" - Liverpool And Wolves Transfer Target Will Leave Current Club, Former Pro Claims

Read on www.sportbible.com
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Gareth Bale scores incredible solo goal for LAFC against Real Salt Lake
Gareth Bale scored an incredible solo goal to help his new MLS side Los Angeles FC thrash Real Salt Lake on Sunday. Bale has made an impressive start at LAFC since joining the club on a one-year contract following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season.
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
What happened when a group of 'street fighters' challenged a former kickboxing champion
A group of 'street fighters' interrupted a training session and challenged former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo. Things didn't end well. Check it out below:. The 'street fighters' stormed the gym and interrupted the sparring session between Anpo and Kosei Yamada. They then challenged former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Anpo to...
Manchester United told they should have re-signed Danny Welbeck this summer
Manchester United should have signed Danny Welbeck in the summer transfer window, according to former player Rio Ferdinand. Welbeck, who played for United between 2008-2014 started up front for Brighton and tormented Erik ten Hag’s defence to help seal a famous 2-1 win for Graham Potter’s side. The...
Adrien Rabiot’s mum sets out transfer demand as Manchester United deal edges closer
Manchester United are closing in on a deal to bring Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to the club, all that is left is to discuss personal terms with the player’s representatives. The two clubs agreed a deal this week believed to be worth £15 million. However, the player’s agent...
Five Things We Learned: West Ham 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
Shrugging off their disappointing defeat in the Community Shield against Liverpool last weekend, both Manchester City and Erling Haaland kicked off the 2022/23 Premier League season with a statement 0-2 away win against West Ham. The latter certainly did not feel the pressure of all eyes being on him, as...
How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, live stream, TV channel
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season didn’t get off to the brightest of starts, and now they will look to bounce back with a trip to West London to face Brentford. After a strong pre-season campaign, Manchester United fans were optimistic heading into the 2022/23 season at Old Trafford. That...
Manchester United turn to PSV's Cody Gakpo after ending interest in Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United’s last-minute hunt for attacking reinforcements have thrown up a number of unsuspecting names as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. After a 2-1 loss in the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion proved a lack of depth in attack, the Dutchman is looking to the transfer market to boost his options.
Ian Wright claims Liverpool have an 'unbelievable' player and compares him to Man City's Kevin De Bruyne
Premier League and Arsenal legend Ian Wright has dubbed Liverpool midfielder Thiago an "unbelievable" player and says he could destroy teams this season. The Spanish maestro joined Liverpool in September 2020 from Bayern Munich, and has played an instrumental role in the middle of the park for the scouse side since arriving in England.
Nottingham Forest enquire about Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri amid Juventus interest
Nottingham Forest have enquired about Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri ahead of a move for the Italian this summer, according to reports. The wing-back’s future has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks as Chelsea brought in former Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back Marc Cucurella. The Spaniard made his debut...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Illan Meslier is already in the top 50 for most saves in Premier League history, after 74 games
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is already in the top 50 for saves made in the Premier League - despite playing just 74 games. The 22-year-old joined Leeds on a permanent basis in 2020 after impressing on loan in the Championship the season prior. Since then he's been no.1 under...
What Jose Mourinho did when Marko Arnautovic turned up five hours early for training
Jose Mourinho once gave Marko Arnautovic his watch after the Austria international turned up five hours early for training. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days and the forward is keen on a return to the Premier League. Arnautovic was a target for...
Harry Maguire praises Erik ten Hag’s impact at Manchester United
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes Ten Hag has brought “energy” and “positive vibes” to the club. Ten Hag has been impressive in the way he’s taken hold of the situation and squad at United, with an impressive pre-season seeming like just a trailer of what’s to come in this campaign.
Erik ten Hag’s injury update on Manchester United striker Anthony Martial
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed out from giving a timeline as to when Anthony Martial will return to full fitness. The Red Devils missed Martial after an injury ruled him out for the club’s Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion. United lost the game...
Timo Werner pens emotional farewell as Chelsea confirm RB Leipzig transfer
Timo Werner has penned his Chelsea farewell message ahead of a move to RB Leipzig this summer. The 26-year-old is set to return to his former club after a £23.5 million reported fee has been agreed between the two clubs, seeing him leave on a permanent basis. The forward...
Erling Haaland sends warning to the Premier League after goalscoring debut
Erling Haaland has sent out a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League after his goalscoring debut on Sunday afternoon. The Norway international completed a £51 million move to Manchester City this summer and ended a two-year long search for Sergio Agüero's successor. After worries about...
