Family wants to know who killed Vallejo father of 4 nearly 15 years ago

Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas Smith
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
Missing person safely located, Oakland PD confirms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who went missing on Monday morning has been safely located, according to a tweet from the Oakland Police Department. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Linda ZeaZeas is no longer a Missing Person,” read the tweet. Linda ZeaZeas, 70, was considered at risk because she has Alzheimer’s. ZeaZeas […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Maui for 40-year-old stabbing death of Palo Alto teen
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - A 75-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a Palo Alto teen, who had been snatched from a road in Sunnyvale in 1982, and whose naked body was found dumped by a bus stop near the now-gone Honey Bee Restaurant. The Sunnyvale Department of...
Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window
ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police deploy K9 on suspect in American Canyon, dog bites bystander instead
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - Police in American Canyon deployed a police K9 on a suspect for resisting arrest over the weekend. But instead, the dog bypassed the suspect and bit a bystander, officials say. American Canyon police said the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6 after a...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland. A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
Sonoma teens save friend’s life after he collapses on basketball court
Three Sonoma teens were honored by state Senator Bill Dodd on Monday for heroic actions that saved the life of their friend, and the family who donated the life-saving device was there to celebrate.
KTVU FOX 2
Fruitvale business owner might close up shop after thieves broke in through roof
OAKLAND, Calif. - A business owner in Oakland's Fruitvale District is speaking out about a series of burglaries that have taken place in a matter of weeks. Jose Torres, owner of the Sound Factor, shared new surveillance video which shows three thieves breaking into his car alarm and stereo installation business through the roof.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo teen seriously injured during a sideshow makes unexpected recovery
VALLEJO, Calif. - Tyler Ingersoll of Vallejo used to love watching sideshows, but now he's speaking out against them. The 19-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he stood as a spectator last month and is now recovering from life-threatening injuries. "I'm grateful to be alive," said Ingersoll. "That's...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police seek help in locating an at-risk senior woman
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk senior woman, the department announced on Monday. Linda ZeaZeas has Alzheimer's and was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 7100 block of Weld Street, police said. ZeaZeas is a white female,...
Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized
(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening […]
KTVU FOX 2
Cannabis owner robbed, threatened with gun
A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. Lamonica Peters reports.
Police: K-9 mistakenly bites bystander during arrest in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON – Police in American Canyon are conducting a review after a police K-9 mistakenly bit a bystander while a driver was being arrested following a crash over the weekend.Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Highway 29 and Mini Drive following a crash. Police were arresting the driver of the crashed vehicle on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading.A K-9 was brought in after what police described as the driver's "noncompliance and the high-risk felony crime that had been committed." Police said the dog bypassed the suspect's car and bit a bystander running from...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate 3 Fatal Shootings Over the Weekend
A fatal shooting in Oakland late Sunday night marked the third homicide of the weekend in the East Bay's largest city, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
