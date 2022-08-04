This Kentucky football wide receiver chose practice over U20 world track championships

Mark Stoops has made no secret of his desire to add more speed to Kentucky football’s wide receiver room in recent years.

But freshman Jordan Anthony has put that goal to the test in a way Stoops did not anticipate.

“Might be a little too fast,” Stoops joked when asked about Anthony at SEC Media Days this summer. “I’d hate to lose him to the Olympics.”

That fear seemed justified after Anthony won the U.S. U20 200-meter dash title in Oregon in June. When he crossed the finish line in 20.34 seconds to beat future UK track teammate Brandon Miller, Anthony earned a spot in the U20 world championships .

That event was scheduled for this week in Colombia. Participating would have meant Anthony missed at least the first week of Kentucky’s preseason football camp.

Instead, Anthony elected to stay in Lexington, placing his track career on hold in hopes of earning a spot in the wide receiver rotation as a freshman.

“I just chose to stay here because I wanted to learn the offense, to be able to play more and develop my skills,” Anthony said at UK’s preseason Media Day on Wednesday. “I know track is going to be there.”

Anthony arrives in Lexington as part of a much-hyped group of freshmen wide receivers with an opportunity for early snaps.

Kentucky lost its top three receivers from last season, including New York Giants second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson , who broke the school record for catches and receiving yards in a single season. Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson and junior DeMarcus Harris are the most experienced players at the position, but former Frederick Douglass star Dane Key has already moved to a starting role after graduating early to enroll at UK in January and participate in spring practice.

Now, Anthony and classmates Barion Brown and Brandon White will compete to join Key as freshmen in the primary rotation.

“I know the chemistry with Will Levis has to get there, but every great person has their time, has to wait, has big brothers in front of them to learn from,” Anthony said. “Just excited for this SEC experience.”

Anthony, Brown and White are all former high school track stars, but Anthony’s 200-meter title gives him the early lead in the competition for Kentucky’s fastest player.

Kentucky freshman Jordan Anthony is one of the fastest young sprinters in the world. After football season is over, he hopes to get a chance to display those talents for UK’s track and field team. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

That speed translated to 27 catches for 525 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior at Tylertown High School in Mississippi. He also played safety on defense and returned punts, averaging 23.4 yards per return while taking 40% of his returns back for touchdowns.

Anthony’s chances of playing as a freshman could be boosted by new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello’s willingness to vary his receiver rotation each week depending on the matchup. Scangarello is expected to make heavy use of Kentucky’s deep tight end room, but some matchups will probably call for speedier slot receivers.

“I walked into a very good situation,” Scangarello said. “We have a lot of unique-traited players.”

Choosing to stay in Lexington for all of camp will not guarantee Anthony a spot in the rotation as a freshman, but it would have been difficult to see him catching up with the other freshmen if he had missed the start of camp.

His coaches already appreciate the sacrifice.

“It just says where his head is at,” Stoops said. “I want the best for the young man. He’s special. Elite speed. In this world now with name, image and likeness and a lot of things, he’s leaving a lot on the table by staying here and being with the team.”

Anthony is not giving up track completely. He still plans to participate in both sports at Kentucky.

In his UK bio, Anthony lists his goal in 10 years as reaching the NFL and the Olympics.

“I’m going for both,” Anthony said. “I want to be the best dual athlete that’s out there, better than Bo Jackson.”

