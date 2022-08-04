Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls will increase – again – starting next year

Read on wskg.org
Related
wskg.org
Researchers find spreading drilling wastewater on PA roads can lead to harmful runoff
STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA – Penn State researchers recently briefed a state advisory board on studies that found the common practice of using wastewater from oil and gas drilling to keep dust down on unpaved roads is causing more harm than good. Wastewater from oil and gas drilling has been used...
wskg.org
New York officials: Spotted Lanternfly in Broome, Tompkins counties
WXXI – State officials are warning residents about the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species from Asia that represents a threat to New York’s agriculture, and especially the wine and grape industry. Early notification is key in combatting the Spotted Lanternfly, according to Chris Logue with the New York...
wskg.org
Zeldin, farm owners push back against state wage board proposal for 40-hour week for farmworkers
WSKG – The Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, appeared Monday with other federal and state officials at a farm in Albany County to urge Democrats in power in state government to reverse a plan to phase in a mandatory 40-hour workweek for farm laborers. The state’s Farm...
Comments / 1