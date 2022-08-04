Columbiana County man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in murder case

Read on www.wytv.com
Related
WYTV.com
Testimony from surviving victim kicks off 2018 South Side murder case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The woman who survived a shooting that killed her boyfriend in late 2018 testified Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that she was able to identify the man who shot her because she had seen him before. Defense attorneys for Lavontae Knight, 27, of...
WYTV.com
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday. A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial. McCane is...
WYTV.com
More details released after Sebring woman charged with animal cruelty
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – After spending several days looking for her, police finally caught up with Ashley Crawford in Alliance on Saturday. They had made a welfare check at her house on East Ohio Avenue in Sebring last Wednesday. “Every room in the house was full of animal feces,”...
WYTV.com
Newton Falls man pleads guilty in shooting death of Warren woman
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty Monday in the shooting death of a Warren woman. Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the November 2020 shooting death of Selena Jones. He will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation, according to court documents. The investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation...
WYTV.com
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose. When deputies picked up the dog named Gio, he was immediately taken to the vet because he could barely walk. Gio was found to be 30 pounds underweight and infested with fleas, making him severely anemic.
WYTV.com
AWL raids foster-based rescue in Niles, seizes cats
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents have removed more than 40 cats in two days from a property in Niles. Humane agents from Animal Welfare League were back at the home on Higley Avenue on Tuesday morning. CEO Lori Shandor confirms the residence was operating as the animal rescue...
WYTV.com
1 dead after motorcycle accident in Mercer County
PYMATUNING TWP., Pa (WKBN) — Route 18 in Mercer County reopened Monday morning after a motorcycle accident. It happened in Pymatuning Township just before 9 p.m. Mercer County Dispatch said one person died on scene. According to Pymatuning Police, a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. It’s not clear if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
WYTV.com
Car crashes into building in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating after an SUV hit a building in Warren on Sunday. According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Youngstown Road S.E. near Francis Avenue. Firefighters said the vehicle was heavily damaged and the front of...
WYTV.com
Fire damages Youngstown garages
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown firefighters battled heavy flames on the South Side Monday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Philadelphia Avenue near South Avenue. WKBN First News reporter Brooke Meenachan saw the fire on her way to work and called 911. Crews said when they got on the...
WYTV.com
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local superintendents said that bus drivers are a huge demand right now. Just Tuesday morning, WKBN checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio’s website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County’s websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Local health center system shows patient appreciation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week. It’s all a part of National Health Center Week. On Monday, the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren hosted a patient appreciation event. There...
WYTV.com
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital. The Southington girl had the idea after she spent time in the hospital for knee surgery. She was given books and stuffed animals during her recovery. After taking some sewing...
WYTV.com
Cookout engages community with safety service members
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community. Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs,...
WYTV.com
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend. The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
WYTV.com
Frenchko ‘tests’ fellow commissioners on signing before reading
(WKBN) – Monday evening, Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko released a document attached to an email in which she states that she “tested” fellow commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda by submitting a resignation agreement for them to sign, and — according to Frenchko — they signed it.
WYTV.com
City of Salem’s first-ever female mayor sworn in
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Salem has been without a mayor for about a week. The former mayor, John Berlin, retired at the end of July after serving for 10 years. Monday night, the Republican Central Committee of Salem announced the new mayor, a historic choice for the city.
WYTV.com
Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley always opens its heart when disaster strikes. The latest effort follows the devasting flooding in Kentucky. Two local American Legions are teaming up to help the victims. Ernest Thomas digs through the donations already received at American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana. It’s...
WYTV.com
Masks required for students at local Kent State campuses
KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask. According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.
Comments / 0