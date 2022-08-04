ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1935 Ford Woodie Wagon Selling At No Reserve

By Elizabeth Puckett
 5 days ago
Add this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon to your collection…

In 1929, Ford’s Model A station wagon began a trend in the automotive industry that ended up lasting for decades. The wood bodied wagon, or Woodie, became an icon that nearly every automaker in the industry would try to replicate but no one was able to pull it off quite like the original. Currently on Bring A Trailer, this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon is a great example of these cars.

This 1935 Ford wood paneled has been refurbished and is in show condition, covered in black paint and wood panels. Black fabric covers the roof, and it features a removable fabric panel with a plastic window. It rolls on red painted wheels with chrome V8 logo hubcaps, wrapped in Coker Classic whitewall tires.

Powering the car is a 221 cubic inch V8 21-stud Flathead engine, which feeds into a three-speed manual transmission. Steering comes from a three spoke steering wheel, and it features a 100 mph speedometer and auxiliary gauges. The odometer read out show 80k miles, while the total mileage is unknown.

On the inside, you’ll find brown vinyl upholstered front and rear bench seats and middle seats. It also has black mats that line the floor, and wood door panels and roof slats. It has a heater and glove box, and the Ford also features a four-piece engine cover with louvers, front grille, front bumper, a single windshield wiper, two hors, a left side mirror, rubber capped running boards, and more. Find more information and pictures here.

This vehicle is being sold by Cascio Motors. Check out their other vehicles and Consignment information at casciomotors.com

E Mon
3d ago

My neighbor had one. I was lucky to get to wash & wax it, a vintage beauty!!! Can still smell the interior. Lots of fun👍

