Police: Vehicular assault suspect flees after hitting person with car in Billings

Witness recounts Buck's Bar hit-and-run in Billings
Billings Police say they may have located the vehicle involved in a Thursday morning hit-and-run at Buck's Bar.
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Airport Road
UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:21 P.M. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash on Airport Road Tuesday. Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tara Janet Sinkler, 39, of Billings. Her cause of death was multiple...
Coroner IDs victim of crash on Overland Avenue
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
Billings police investigate armed casino robbery
Police said at 1:22 a.m. when a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino on 15th Street West at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Police: Suspect flees after robbing Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle. He is described as a man...
Update: Lockdown lifted at MSU Billings after reports of possible gunman
In a Facebook post, the university issued an emergency statement asking everyone on campus to lock doors and not to leave their departments. Anyone not on campus was asked to stay away.
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigating suspected hit-and-run in Billings
The vehicle fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital with what police say were life-threatening injuries.
Thursday morning vehicular assault incident
According to Billings Police a 50-year-old person was intentionally hit by a passenger car early Thursday morning in Billings. “Vehicular assault near the 1500 block of Central Avenue,” Billings Police Sgt. Petersen said. Police say the victim was intentionally struck by a silver passenger car near a business. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The unnamed victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
MSUB lockdown lifted, no threat found on campus
UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 12:28 P.M. Montana State University Billings has lifted the lockdown on campus after police did not locate a threat. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the cases is considered unfounded. MSUB reopened campus. UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 11:35 A.M. Sgt. Matt Chaney with the Billings...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
Airport Road reopens after BPD Crash Team completes investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St. A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said. The Billings Police Department reports there...
Bear break-ins continue in Red Lodge
The infamous bear burglar in Red Lodge has struck again this time breaking into the vehicle of Gary and Peggy Toombs.
2 women admit armed robbery of Billings Heights casino
Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents that on March 20, Fetter and Ramirez entered the Magic Diamond Casino, and Fetter removed five bottles of Southern Comfort liquor from a shelf.
Suspect arrested after shooting at Motel 6 North in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening. The suspect is...
No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings
It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
Men enter 84-year-old's home in Billings in potential Airbnb scam
An 84 year old Billings woman had the shock of her life when she saw two unknown men standing in a dining room they thought was in their AIRBNB.
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
CodeRED warning system growing in Yellowstone County
The system called CodeRED has been up and running in for about 3.5 years, but some residents still don't know about it.
Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered
An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it.
