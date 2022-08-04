ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Police: Vehicular assault suspect flees after hitting person with car in Billings

KULR8
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kulr8.com

Comments / 2

Related
KULR8

Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Airport Road

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:21 P.M. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash on Airport Road Tuesday. Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tara Janet Sinkler, 39, of Billings. Her cause of death was multiple...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Coroner IDs victim of crash on Overland Avenue

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

Police: Suspect flees after robbing Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle. He is described as a man...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Central Ave
yourbigsky.com

Thursday morning vehicular assault incident

According to Billings Police a 50-year-old person was intentionally hit by a passenger car early Thursday morning in Billings. “Vehicular assault near the 1500 block of Central Avenue,” Billings Police Sgt. Petersen said. Police say the victim was intentionally struck by a silver passenger car near a business. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The unnamed victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB lockdown lifted, no threat found on campus

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 12:28 P.M. Montana State University Billings has lifted the lockdown on campus after police did not locate a threat. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the cases is considered unfounded. MSUB reopened campus. UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 11:35 A.M. Sgt. Matt Chaney with the Billings...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KULR8

Suspect arrested after shooting at Motel 6 North in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening. The suspect is...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings

It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy