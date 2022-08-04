Police: Vehicular assault suspect flees after hitting person with car in Billings

It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.

