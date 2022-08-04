Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night.
Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst.
The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that.
As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms appeared, they moved away leaving behind damage. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.
