Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night.

Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst.

The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that.

As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms appeared, they moved away leaving behind damage. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.

