ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVFbL_0h4Wk2tg00

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night.

Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst.

The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that.

As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms appeared, they moved away leaving behind damage. FOX 2 will continue to have storm coverage of the St. Louis area.

Sign up for a FOX 2 newsletter for headlines in your inbox

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Francois County, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Desloge, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Washington, MO
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
94.3 Lite FM

A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Ramp closure at 170 SB

ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Long
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!

I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
spotonillinois.com

Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell

ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Suspected driver in deadly Ted Drewes hit-and-run crash turns self in

ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes was taken into custody after turning himself in Monday, police sources said. The man suspected of the hit-and-run accident was booked Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence, police confirmed in an official email Monday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
stlmag.com

5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train

For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
STELLA, MO
FOX 2

KMOX welcomes St. Louis native Matt Pauley

ST. LOUIS – Matt Pauley is the newest voice at KMOX, but he isn’t new to St. Louis. “It’s been fun,” Pauley said. “I grew up in St. Louis, left for college and I hadn’t been back since.” After graduating from Ladue High School and attending Kansas State University, Pauley began a career in baseball […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy