Big River Aquanauts Stream Team planning event on Aug. 27
Volunteers are needed for the annual Big River Aquanauts Stream Team cleanup along the Big River, to be held Saturday, Aug. 27. Those who want to help with the cleanup are asked to gather at 9 a.m. at Rockford Beach, 4320 Hwy. 30, in House Springs. The cleanup normally lasts...
New mascots to appear together at toy drive, bags tournament in Arnold
A pair of mascots created to promote road-worker awareness will be united for the first time during a toy drive and bags tournament to be held this month in Arnold. The Kait’s Love for Jaxx Foundation is sponsoring the event, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at Arnold City Park on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River.
Hot town, summer in the city! Festus Marching Tigers start to hone halftime show
In preparation for their upcoming halftime show, "We Are Festus," that features songs about cities, the Festus Marching Tigers reported to a weeklong summer band camp, practicing under the morning sun before heading indoors for more work in the band room. Afterward, band members were fitted for uniforms. The band's week of toil concluded Thursday, Aug. 4, with a presentation before their parents.
Fox C-6 to install sensors in secondary school restrooms
The Fox C-6 School District will use sensors to better monitor restrooms in its high schools and middle schools after seeing an increase in students using vaping devices at Seckman High School during the 2021-2022 school year. Board of Education members agreed July 19 to spend $66,961.44 to buy 56...
Sharon K. Coker, 77, Hillsboro
Sharon K. Coker, 77, of Hillsboro died Aug. 1, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Coker was a member and treasurer of the Coalition for Animal Rescue and Education (C.A.R.E.) as well as a member of A.C.L.U., P.E.T.A. and Defenders of Wildlife. Born Dec. 8, 1944, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Lavina (McClelland) and Darold Pitzer Sr.
Jefferson College sells another ATS-built house
The latest house built by students in Jefferson College’s Area Technical School advanced residential carpentry program has been sold. The Jefferson College Board of Trustees voted 4-0 July 21 to approve the sale of the house at 620 Ray Henry Way in Hillsboro for $295,000. Samuel R. and Bailey...
Scot Taylor Campbell, 67, Festus
Scot Taylor Campbell, 67, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Campbell was born May 5, 1955, in Pontiac, Ill., the son of the late Marilyn L. and Jack G. Campbell. He is survived by a brother: Gordan (Heidi) Campbell of Chester, Va.; his best friend: Debra L. Campbell; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many other family and friends.
Judith Ann Elders, 74, Imperial
Judith Ann Elders, 74, of Imperial died July 22, 2022. Mrs. Elders was born April 11, 1948, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Jessie Keifer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Elders. She is survived by three sons: Monty (Michelle) Elders of High...
Margaret Mary “Marge” Peery, 87, Festus
Margaret Mary “Marge” Peery, 87, of Festus died Aug. 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Peery was a retired cook with the Festus R-6 School District and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City, where she was a volunteer with the Adoration Chapel. She was a former Cub Scout den mother and a 20-year volunteer with Jefferson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, and having lunch with her card-club friends. Born July 25, 1935, in River Aux Vases, she was the daughter of the late Lorine (Lipp) and Coleman Thomure. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Thomas “Bob” Peery.
St. Louis man hurt in crash at Hwy. 141 and Schneider Drive
A St. Louis man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 141 at Schneider Drive in the Springdale area between Fenton and Arnold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Moreno, 39, of Imperial was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado north...
Loetta Blair, 66, Hillsboro
Loetta Blair, 66, of Hillsboro died Aug. 6, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Blair had been a social worker. She was very active in the community, being a supporter of Jefferson County Toys and More, Hunger Task Force, Homeless Connect, Jefferson County Health and Education Back to School Fair, American Water, Community Trust Emergency Trust Housing and Dunklin Bright Futures. She was born Aug. 11, 1955, in St Louis, the daughter of the late Chester and Wilma (Etchason) Price.
Susan Marie Engel, 64, Festus
Susan Marie Engel, 64, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Engel was an inspector for the Builtwell Clothing Factory. She enjoyed camping, antiquing and working in the yard. Born June 3, 1958, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Emily (Hlava) and Bill Cross.
Ann M. Wisdom, 55, Bonne Terre
Ann M. Wisdom, 55, of Bonne Terre died Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. Ms. Wisdom worked as a monitor in home security. She was creative and had a passion for arts and crafts, especially painting, drawing and working with wood. Born May 6, 1967, in Festus, she was the daughter of Ruth (Geerdes) Wisdom and the late Robert Wisdom.
Herculaneum man sentenced to five years for assaulting boy
Shawn Michael Fried, 36, of Herculaneum has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a young boy. Fried pleaded guilty to hitting the boy, who was younger than 9, and forcing him to clean a toilet with his tongue, according to court records. The abuse occurred in July...
Michael E. Iahn, 75, Arnold
Michael E. Iahn, 75, of Arnold died Aug. 1, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House. Mr. Iahn served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He retired from Laclede Gas after 34 years. Born Aug. 22, 1946, in Leadwood, he was the son of the late Lester H. and Hazel Irene (Bannister) Iahn.
Wilma D. “Deloris” Engemann, 88, St. Louis
Wilma D. “Deloris” Engemann, 88, of St. Louis died Aug. 5, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Engemann was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and was very active in the Jefferson County Democratic Club. She enjoyed embroidering blocks for baby quilts, making apple butter, jelly and canning. She loved spending time with her husband crappie fishing. Born June 22, 1934, in St. Mary, she was the daughter of the late William and Sadie (Bruckerhoff) Brandel. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Engemann.
Alma (Leigh) Gonzalez, 90, House Springs
Alma (Leigh) Gonzalez, 90, of House Springs died Aug. 1, 2022, in Fenton. Mrs. Gonzalez was a passionate restauranteur, operating D.J.’s and Valley High, both BBQ restaurants in High Ridge. She also sold real estate and worked for 25 years as a dedicated front-office administrator for Dr. Martin, DDS. Many will remember her from the P.N. Hirsch department store in old town Fenton, where for years she did the books and trained managers, although was never promoted due to her gender. She enjoyed playing bingo and playing on her hand-held poker device, and had hoped to hit a big lottery win to bequeath to her children. She loved hunting for treasures at yard sales, listening to Elvis Presley music and eating Moose Tracks flavor ice cream. Born March 27, 1932, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the lateEdward and Lelia “Irene” (Thompson) Leigh. She was preceded in death by her husband: Michael Gonzalez.
Festus woman hurt in accident at Hwys. 67, CC
A Festus woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 67 at Hwy. CC south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Darren Lawson, 30, of Festus was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 south on Hwy. 67 at 6:45 p.m. when he stopped for a red light in the left-turn lane at Hwy. CC. A southbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Kathleen Arman, 50, of Festus was making a left turn onto Hwy. CC when she veered to the left and the front left of the Kia struck the right read of the Dodge.
Man arrested in Eureka for alleged drug possession
Eureka Police arrested a 54-year-old Jefferson City man after a substance believed to be methamphetamine reportedly was found in rooms he was renting at the America’s Best Inn, 1725 W. Fifth St. The man was arrested after he allegedly had an encounter with a prostitute at the motel and then called police because his pickup was stolen from the parking lot, police reported.
Dixie Lee Davis, 62, Festus
Dixie Lee Davis, 62, of Festus died July 28, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Davis was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Born May 10, 1960, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Jade and Mary Catherine (Elliot) Friedmeyer. She is...
