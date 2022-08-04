Twelve high school students attend UIndy School of Engineering camp

Read on ss-times.com
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
All Carmel Clay School campuses to have school resource officer beginning this fall
When school resumes Aug. 10, Carmel Clay Schools will have met its goal to have at least one school resource officer committed to every campus. SROs have been stationed at Carmel High School and Carmel’s three middle schools for years, but after voters approved a school safety referendum in 2019 CCS began expanding the program to elementary schools.
UIndy adjusts for enrollment drop; ACT and SAT still optional
INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic is changing one more way of life, including how students are accepted into college. More universities are no longer requiring students to take either a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or American College Testing (ACT) exam in order to be accepted. In March 2020, the University...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence
Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
wfft.com
IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) —– The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce.
WISH-TV
How to spot if your child is experiencing back-to-school stress
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going back to school is stressful enough, but layer the anxieties children have been experiencing living through two-and-a-half years of a pandemic on top of that and they may be feeling overwhelmed to a degree they’ve never felt before. Dr. Lucille Gotanco, child and adolescent...
bcdemocrat.com
Grant goes to ‘meeting people where they are’: $500,000 in state funds will be ‘catalyst’ for helping those in need
How can the community better support those who are arrested and incarcerated so they do not end up in jail again? Local mental healthcare provider Centerstone now has a $500,000 grant to help answer that question and provide services to those who are struggling inside — and outside — jail walls.
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
indyschild.com
The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts
The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts is held each year in a unique Indianapolis midtown neighborhood, just across the Central Canal from Butler University. The event is staged entirely through volunteer efforts from the community, with proceeds supporting parks and community events in Rocky Ripple. An eclectic set of...
Linda Lewis-Everett | Award-Winning Author of the 2019 Author Academy Award for her book: "I Still Hear the Drums"Image credit: Linda Lewis-Everett. Linda Lewis-Everett is retired, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, wife, mother of an adult son, and grandmother of one grown granddaughter.
Indianapolis Urban League announces grants for Black quality of life initiative
Money for organizations engaged in quality of life improvements for Black people in Marion County has been awarded. In 2020 after a summer of social justice protests, The Indianapolis Urban League announced a $100 million gift to the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative. It seeks to make significant investments in employment, health, education, business opportunity, and housing.
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe
The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
wrtv.com
Indy-based urban farmer goes high tech
INDIANAPOLIS — The east side of Indianapolis doesn’t exactly have a lot of land for developing acres of produce. DeMario Vitalis had to get creative farming three and a half acres inside shipping containers. Vitalis said he wanted an opportunity to get into farming, an opportunity to establish...
WISH-TV
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
Battle over life and death leads to strong bond between Fishers father and son
FISHERS, Ind. — A bond between a Fishers man and his son is like no other as that bond was made stronger with a battle over life or death. Giovani Galvez said his son, Levi, has been through a lot. Levi's home for more than half of his life has been at Riley Hospital for Children as he battled leukemia.
Inside Indiana Business
Marathon Health cuts 94 jobs in restructuring
Marathon Health has cut 94 jobs, including about 12 in Indianapolis, in a corporate restructuring of its primary care operation. The private company, which splits its headquarters between Indianapolis and suburban Burlington, Vermont, confirmed Friday it made the job cuts last week. The cuts amount to about 6% of its workforce and were largely to non-clinical positions, said Ben Evans, co-founder and chief growth and strategy officer.
cbs4indy.com
Weekend events in Indy: Gen Con and Chicken & Beer Festival
INDIANAPOLIS — Another busy weekend is on tap in downtown Indianapolis with plenty of events going on Saturday and Sunday. Stretching into the weekend is Gen Con, aptly named the ‘best four days of gaming’, the tabletop gaming festival is back in full swing; just know you must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and be wearing a mask when inside the convention hall at all times.
