Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in Phoenix
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemic
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revival
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Afternoon, evening, and overnight storms continue. With our high pressure in a favorable position, we will continue to see daily storms and flash flood potential. We can expect afternoon, evening, and possibly more overnight storms through the week. Daytime temperatures will remain near seasonal norms....
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active as moisture remains in place over southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week as favorable conditions continue for thunderstorm development. Some of the thunderstorms will be strong and have the potential to produce damaging outflow wind, heavy rain, localized flooding and even some hail. Temperatures will stay quite...
KGUN 9
Warm temperatures and active monsoon through the weekend
TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Monsoon storms are active throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Tonight's storms are bringing winds over 60 mph and can bring penny sized hail to the Tucson metro area. There is a flash flood warning near Nogales and in Cochise County. It's moving quickly through the area but the storms will be back on Sunday evening.
KGUN 9
Storms to move through Tucson metro early Sunday evening
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon activity will kick up early Sunday evening across Southern Arizona. Rain is expected to hit the Tucson metro around 6 p.m. and clear before midnight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Pima, Santa Cruz and part of Cochise County until midnight. A...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
Monsoon flooding causes road closures Monday, Aug. 8
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest weather coverage
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 18:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona East central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
AZFamily
Dangerous weekend after three shootings involving officers across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Different law enforcement agencies are investigating three separate officer-involved shootings over the weekend. The most recent was in Maricopa on Sunday evening. On Sunday night, investigators say Maricopa police exchanged gunfire with 50-year-old Michael Zapata after a pursuit near Porter Road and the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.
73-Year-Old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Dead In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department stated that they were investigating a fatal accident that took place early on Saturday. Officers responded to a serious collision involving a possible hit and run that took place north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Road. The officers [..]
KOLD-TV
Cyclist fighting for life after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found around 5:30 a.m. and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is...
Rescues, power outages, road closures reported in Cochise Co.
Hundreds of people are left in the dark after severe weather passed through Cochise County Wednesday night.
thevailvoice.com
Sabino Canyon Crawler to Offer Night Tour
Starting this Saturday, July 16, Sabino Canyon Crawler will offer a night ride at 8 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Tickets may be purchased online at. www.SabinoCanyonCrawler.com. The Crawler shuttle seats up to 60 people and depending on demand, two shuttles might be in...
Police investigate school threats in Sierra Vista, Marana Monday
Police investigated school threats in Sierra Vista and Marana Monday. Marana police arrested a boy Monday at 7 a.m. in connection with a school threat posted on social media.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Traffic Collision In Pinal County (Pinal, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an unidentified man was killed following a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Pinal County. The Department spokesperson, Bart Graves, said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle near milepost 211 travelling Westbound. [..]
Early morning collision leaves one woman dead
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that left 73-year-old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis dead.
KOLD-TV
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported 2 multi-vehicle crashes on Thursday. According to the statement by the officials, the crash involved an RV and a tractor-trailer. The crash led to the closing of the westbound [..]
KGUN 9
Rainwater everywhere found unsafe to drink, study says
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The Journal of Environmental Science and Technology is claiming rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink. Stockholm University and ETH Zürich researchers are claiming no matter where it rains, the water is contaminated. They said based on based on U.S. Environmental Protection Standards, rainwater tests...
