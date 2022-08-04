ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Afternoon, evening, and overnight storms continue. With our high pressure in a favorable position, we will continue to see daily storms and flash flood potential. We can expect afternoon, evening, and possibly more overnight storms through the week. Daytime temperatures will remain near seasonal norms....
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon stays active as moisture remains in place over southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week as favorable conditions continue for thunderstorm development. Some of the thunderstorms will be strong and have the potential to produce damaging outflow wind, heavy rain, localized flooding and even some hail. Temperatures will stay quite...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Warm temperatures and active monsoon through the weekend

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Monsoon storms are active throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Tonight's storms are bringing winds over 60 mph and can bring penny sized hail to the Tucson metro area. There is a flash flood warning near Nogales and in Cochise County. It's moving quickly through the area but the storms will be back on Sunday evening.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Storms to move through Tucson metro early Sunday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon activity will kick up early Sunday evening across Southern Arizona. Rain is expected to hit the Tucson metro around 6 p.m. and clear before midnight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Pima, Santa Cruz and part of Cochise County until midnight. A...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
tucsonlifestyle.com

Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson

Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 18:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona East central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Dangerous weekend after three shootings involving officers across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Different law enforcement agencies are investigating three separate officer-involved shootings over the weekend. The most recent was in Maricopa on Sunday evening. On Sunday night, investigators say Maricopa police exchanged gunfire with 50-year-old Michael Zapata after a pursuit near Porter Road and the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thevailvoice.com

Sabino Canyon Crawler to Offer Night Tour

Starting this Saturday, July 16, Sabino Canyon Crawler will offer a night ride at 8 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Tickets may be purchased online at. www.SabinoCanyonCrawler.com. The Crawler shuttle seats up to 60 people and depending on demand, two shuttles might be in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Rainwater everywhere found unsafe to drink, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The Journal of Environmental Science and Technology is claiming rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink. Stockholm University and ETH Zürich researchers are claiming no matter where it rains, the water is contaminated. They said based on based on U.S. Environmental Protection Standards, rainwater tests...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy