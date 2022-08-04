ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school

ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
INKSTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: 2 arrested for May assault after stolen car crashes during chase on I-275

DETROIT – Two people wanted for assault with intent to murder were arrested Monday after crashing their vehicle while fleeing from Detroit police. At about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police say officers recognized a suspect wanted in connection with a May 30 assault driving a stolen vehicle near Fenkell Avenue and Beaverland Street in Detroit. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect drove away, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Schaefer#West Side#Violent Crime#Children S Hospital
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
YPSILANTI, MI
huronhub.com

17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody

A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 separate mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured

DETROIT – Police are investigating two separate mass shootings in Detroit that happened within 12 hours of each other. The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed. The second shooting...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

I-696 crash in Farmington Hills kills one

State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon near Interstate 696 and Drake Road. In their Twitter account, they said they received reports of an injury crash on the highway at about 3 p.m. Aug. 8. First responders transported an injured person to Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy