Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school

35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when an argument over a dice game sparked a shooting in Detroit this weekend, police said. : Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting. Officials were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug....
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
Detroit police: 2 arrested for May assault after stolen car crashes during chase on I-275
DETROIT – Two people wanted for assault with intent to murder were arrested Monday after crashing their vehicle while fleeing from Detroit police. At about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police say officers recognized a suspect wanted in connection with a May 30 assault driving a stolen vehicle near Fenkell Avenue and Beaverland Street in Detroit. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect drove away, officials said.
20-year-old charged with killing teenager in Huron Township, officials say
HURON TOWNSHP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a teenager in Huron Township, officials said. Police were called around 3:05 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) to the 20300 block of Wahrman Road in Huron Township for reports of gunfire, they said. When they arrived, officers found...
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for early-morning murder on city's west side
The search is on for a man wanted for a murder on Detroit’s west side over the weekend. Authorities say the murder happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of LaSalle – in the area of Rosa Parks and Chicago Boulevards.
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
44-year-old man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog through window, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting his neighbor’s dog through the window, Detroit police said. The incident happened at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the scene after shots were fired during...
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
Witnesses testify in hearing for 4 security guards charged in death of man at Northland Mall in 2014
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Four security guards charged in the death of a man at Northland Mall in 2014 appeared before a judge on Monday. Witnesses reportedly heard the 25-year-old man saying he couldn’t breathe while he was being restrained after an encounter at the mall in Southfield. A...
Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody
A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
Suspect expected to be charged after Wyandotte teen shot to death near Detroit Metro Airport
A Wyandotte teenager is dead and a suspect is expected to face charges after a shooting south of Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning. Huron Township police officials say they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting about a mile from DTW
Macomb County man in custody in connection with Saturday morning mass shooting in Detroit; other mass shooting still unsolved
A Macomb County man has been arrested in connection with one of two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday that left three people dead and nine others injured.
Family files lawsuit, still calling for justice a year after undercover Detroit police officers allegedly shot unarmed 19-year-old
The family of 19-year-old Michael Adams is suing the Detroit Police Department after they say he was shot and killed in the back by plainclothes officers while he was unarmed a year ago.
2 separate mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured
DETROIT – Police are investigating two separate mass shootings in Detroit that happened within 12 hours of each other. The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed. The second shooting...
31-year-old Warren man charged in connection with Harper Woods burglary
HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 31-year-old Warren man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Harper Woods. Police responded to a burglary alarm at a business at 1:48 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) in the 19800 block of Kelly Road. Police located and arrested Anderson Avery nearby...
Detroit police want help identifying gas station assault suspect, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help identifying the suspect involved in a gas station assault, officials say. Police say the assault took place at 6599 Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit. Officials say the incident occurred on Thursday (Aug. 4) around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked...
Crystal Curtis speaks out about the shooting death of her son.
Michael Adams III, who was fatally shot by Detroit Police on Aug. 8, 2021. Michael was 19 when he died from four gunshot wounds to the back by two police officers.
I-696 crash in Farmington Hills kills one
State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon near Interstate 696 and Drake Road. In their Twitter account, they said they received reports of an injury crash on the highway at about 3 p.m. Aug. 8. First responders transported an injured person to Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills,...
Another violent Saturday in Detroit sees at least a dozen people shot, including two mass shootings
Police are investigating after another deadly weekend in Detroit. At least a dozen people were shot in three separate incidents, including two apparent mass shootings on Saturday.
