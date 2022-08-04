Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school

DETROIT – Two people wanted for assault with intent to murder were arrested Monday after crashing their vehicle while fleeing from Detroit police. At about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police say officers recognized a suspect wanted in connection with a May 30 assault driving a stolen vehicle near Fenkell Avenue and Beaverland Street in Detroit. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect drove away, officials said.

