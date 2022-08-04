Fiona the hippo has a new sibling, and ‘this calf looks huge to us,’ Cincinnati Zoo says

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Knott County flood victim awoke to water around her bed, daughter says
“We both called 911 numerous times. They told her they couldn’t get to her house,” Robin Shepherd said of her mother Diana Amburgey.
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to clean debris. Driver charged with DUI
Updated: The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian has been charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to possess a license, according to Georgetown police.
Here’s what the Kentucky basketball team will be wearing on the court in the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats unveiled their new uniforms for the four games in the Bahamas next week, with white, blue and black jerseys.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Lexington native convicted of fraud over $1 billion company faces new charges
PurchasePro founder Charles E. Johnson Jr., who was previously convicted of fraud, has newly been accused of failing to provide required financial information.
For just the fifth time in history, Kentucky football is ranked in a major preseason poll
College football coaches added to the growing preseason hype for Kentucky by including the Wildcats in their preseason poll.
Rhetoric against transgender people plays repeated role in GOP Fancy Farm speeches.
Democrats strongly pushed back on Republicans’ criticism of transgender and non-binary people. ”There’s not much in Kentucky politics that makes me speechless, but I was really appalled by it,” said Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge.
Father shoots his adult son in the face in argument over money, Kentucky cops say
The dad called 911 and admitted to shooting his son, cops say.
Where to watch, how to follow UK’s basketball exhibition vs. the Dominican Republic
Where fans can watch, listen to or follow Wednesday’s men’s basketball exhibition between the Kentucky Wildcats and the D.R. National Select Team.
Fancy Farm 2022: U.S. Senate, 2023 governor’s race dominate KY’s biggest political event.
Often seen as a rite of passage for aspirational politicians in the state, the event featured Saturday afternoon zinger-filled speeches from statewide officeholders and hopefuls alike. This year’s speakers didn’t disappoint.
Missed Fancy Farm? Here are memorable moments from Kentucky’s annual political picnic
With a few Democrats again on the Fancy Farm stage, Kentucky politicians from both parties exchanged one-liners, zingers and, at times, pointed insults in front of a lively crowd.
Vin Scully’s kind gesture toward a Kentucky Wildcats sports icon
The legendary baseball announcer, who died last week at 94, played a role in the cancer battle of a UK sports broadcasting giant.
President Biden to tour flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky on Monday with Gov. Beshear
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to flood-devastated communities in Eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear has praised the Biden administration for swiftly providing federal assistance after flooding.
President Biden arrives in Lexington before tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage
It’s the second time in the past year that President Joe Biden has visited Kentucky to see the damage caused by natural disasters.
5 face charges in Lexington trafficking, laundering case. More than $600K in cash seized
Investigators seized about $650,000 in cash, according to an indictment filed against the five people. Multiple defendants could face life in prison if convicted.
Letters to the Editor: Eastern Kentuckians react to Joel Pett’s cartoon on flooding
Letters to the Editor: Readers say Pett’s cartoon was “callous,” “heartless,” and “truth-telling.”
Former Kentucky star Lynn Bowden reportedly on the NFL trade block again
Five things of interest, including Lynn Bowden, Joel Williams, the coaches’ preseason poll, CBS’ SEC replacement and Mekhi Becton.
Fayette schools ‘moving away’ from COVID mandates, toward choice and individual accountability
“Since COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future, we have to integrate it into how we operate, rather than allowing it to be our primary focus,” said Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.
Too many students, not enough beds: How UK is combating undergrad housing shortage
UK is anticipating more than 6,000 first-year students, the largest first-year class in the university’s history.
KY high school football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
“We do not know the reason and have no explanation for what happened,” said Ronda Crawford, whose teen son fell ill and died after helping with flood cleanup in Eastern Kentucky.
