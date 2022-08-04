ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowlitz County, WA

Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 5 days ago
thereflector.com

Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person

Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

Officials investigating fire at Roseway Theater

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior. Opened in the 1920s, the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Fred Meyer store in Tigard last week. Police said detectives with the Tigard Police Commercial Crimes Unit joined loss prevention employees on Aug. 4 at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, for a “saturation blitz” that focused on people shoplifting or committing criminal activity.
TIGARD, OR
Cowlitz County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Cowlitz County, WA
kptv.com

Police investigate homicide of woman in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the homicide of a woman early Monday morning near an apartment complex in Northeast Portland. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue. They found a woman dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Caught on video: Reckless driver crashes stolen vehicle, arrested

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday. Around 1 a.m. near Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha, deputies spotted a Subaru Outback driving recklessly,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KXL

Man Shot Several Times In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot several times on Sunday night. The 34-year-old was found lying on the ground at Northeast 62nd Avenue and Fourth Plain Blvd. just after 9:00pm. “Officers began first aid and applied chest seals to treat the victim before emergency medical personnel arrived”, said...
VANCOUVER, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

2 injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night. Witnesses near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter. Officers did not find any victims at the...
PORTLAND, OR

