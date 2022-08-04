Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property

Read on www.kptv.com
Related
thereflector.com
Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person
Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
kptv.com
Officials investigating fire at Roseway Theater
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior. Opened in the 1920s, the...
kptv.com
Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.
kptv.com
2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Fred Meyer store in Tigard last week. Police said detectives with the Tigard Police Commercial Crimes Unit joined loss prevention employees on Aug. 4 at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, for a “saturation blitz” that focused on people shoplifting or committing criminal activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Police investigate homicide of woman in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the homicide of a woman early Monday morning near an apartment complex in Northeast Portland. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue. They found a woman dead at the scene.
kptv.com
Teen hits pedestrian, leads deputies on high-speed chase in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenager was arrested after leading deputies on a chase that at times reached over 110 mph in Orchards on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies saw a stolen car parked at a...
kptv.com
1 injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
kptv.com
Caught on video: Reckless driver crashes stolen vehicle, arrested
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday. Around 1 a.m. near Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha, deputies spotted a Subaru Outback driving recklessly,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A gunfire exchange in old town leads to the arrest of two men
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Monday morning after an exchange of gunfire in the area of Old Town Portland. No one was injured in the shooting but police said about 90 rounds were fired in the exchange. Portland Police’s air support unit caught the exchange on camera.
Washington teen arrested after stolen vehicle chase, pedestrian struck
A Woodland, Washington teen faces several charges after reportedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Saturday night, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
True Crime Tuesday: An attempted kidnapping in Vancouver
Vancouver Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from 2021.
KXL
Man Shot Several Times In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot several times on Sunday night. The 34-year-old was found lying on the ground at Northeast 62nd Avenue and Fourth Plain Blvd. just after 9:00pm. “Officers began first aid and applied chest seals to treat the victim before emergency medical personnel arrived”, said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
kptv.com
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
kptv.com
2 injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night. Witnesses near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter. Officers did not find any victims at the...
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
clayconews.com
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
Comments / 0