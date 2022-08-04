Read on www.monitordaily.com
Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!. They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training. You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April. The “Outstanding...
Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches
Researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi employed two pups to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, use their snouts to perform a valuable job. Researchers hope this study eventually provides Texas with a novel tool to conduct oil surveys on beaches. They also want […] The post Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches appeared first on DogTime.
Harbor Bridge Project delays frustrate nearby residents who were rushed out of their homes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawn Bice is one of many residents who were rushed to leave their neighborhoods so progress could be made with the new Harbor Bridge Project. Bice is a part of the relocation program, but is having to spend another $45,000 by another remortgage and higher taxes. He said it's a little rough for a lot of people.
City hopes to build new beach access road on State Highway 361
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Engineering Department Head Jeff Edmunds said now is the time to help more people get to the beach from SH 361 as it heads to the ballot for voters in November. The proposed location is between current beach access roads one and two,...
Drought conditions trouble local farmers and meat
Farmers are taking the heat and so is their land and their livestock. Experts predict consumers will see the impact of drought conditions now and in the future.
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Coast Guard interdicted Tuesday a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, according to a press release. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of...
Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
Did You Know There's A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
This Texas city is home to the world's largest Whataburger!
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
Monday Forecast: Hot temps and sea breeze showers in Corpus Christi
Variations in cloud coverage and rain chances will have temperatures sliding up and down this week, between the low and upper 90s. Hot back-to-school forecast.
Large brush fire burns quickly through Goliad County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department has been battling a large brush fire off of FM 2441 in Goliad County since early Sunday afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the Sarco fire. As of now, the fire is at 30% containment. Hundreds of firefighters...
Sunday Forecast: Hot and breezy in Corpus Christi
Back-to-school week will be mostly sunny and hot. Isolated rain chances through the week.
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
You Can Track These Two Huge Sharks Swimming Near Corpus Christi
The sharks are two large adult males.
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
South Texas ranchers and residents north of the border in rural Jim Wells and Brooks counties say they suffer repeated property damage and losses relating to migrant chases and bailouts and 'gotaways' that occur on a daily basis.
Isolated showers today, a better opportunity for rain on Saturday in Corpus Christi
The rain will be scattered and it won't end the drought, but at least there's a chance. Temps will be a few degrees cooler with more cloud coverage.
COVID march in Alice aims to help survivors of the pandemic process their grief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the community of Alice, residents are inviting anyone who's been touched by the pandemic, to join them Saturday for the COVID March to Remember. It was two years ago when 3NEWS sat down with Gerry Bautista and his wife Lena shortly after the loss of their loved ones to the virus.
The Country & Czech Music Fest offers a combination you didn't know you needed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 8th annual Country & Czech Music Fest kicked off at Moravian Hall, Saturday. The event was hosted by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas for members of the community to learn more about Czechoslovakian culture through music, food, and fun!. Czech Heritage Society...
Summer Sizzle: Country and Czech Music Fest
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we head into the last weekend before school starts back up, First Edition has you covered adding sizzle to your end of the summer. Saturday, you can head over to Moravian Hall for the 8th annual Country & Czech Music Fest hosted by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas.
