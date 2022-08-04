ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!. They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training. You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April. The “Outstanding...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
DogTime

Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches

Researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi employed two pups to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, use their snouts to perform a valuable job. Researchers hope this study eventually provides Texas with a novel tool to conduct oil surveys on beaches. They also want […] The post Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches appeared first on DogTime.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
KIII 3News

Summer Sizzle: Country and Czech Music Fest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we head into the last weekend before school starts back up, First Edition has you covered adding sizzle to your end of the summer. Saturday, you can head over to Moravian Hall for the 8th annual Country & Czech Music Fest hosted by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

