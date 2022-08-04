Read on www.abccolumbia.com
wpde.com
First responders work together to build playset for 2-year-old with cancer
SUMTER, S.C. (WPDE) — First responders worked together over the weekend to surprise a South Carolina boy battling cancer. Over 50 volunteers built a playset for 2-year-old Judson in Sumter. A silent donor to the South Carolina Troopers Association made the surprise possible and provided the funds for South...
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Suspect arrested in auto-shop murder
Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say a woman is in custody in connection with an armed robbery turned murder at an auto repair shop. Investigators say on July 19th Priscilla Graves arranged to meet Willie McDuffie at his maintenance shop on Airport Rd.
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff Leon Lott reveals additional information on alleged ambush shooter
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says on Wednesday, August 3rd just before 5:30 in the morning, deputies responded to a home on Carriage Oaks Dr. for what turned out to be a false report of a domestic dispute. Sheriff Lott says the call was placed...
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man charged with shooting family member in the hand
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say Zedekiah Coleman, 33, is charged with attempted murder. Police say he shot a relative in the hand following an argument on the 600 block of Sunset Dr. last week. Investigators say Coleman turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.
One dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
wach.com
4-year-old shot on Cindy Drive, officials investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the finger. According to police, the incident happened inside a home on Cindy Drive around 11 a.m Monday. Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances and how the child was...
WIS-TV
abccolumbia.com
Police investigating after child shot in finger
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a four year old child was shot in the finger. Investigators say it happened at a home on Cindy Dr. around 11 in the morning Monday. Police say the child’s parents were home at the time. Police say they are working to determine...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect arrested in Sunday afternoon shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting on Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the CK Mart for reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7th. Deputies say they arrived to find...
Son of Darlington County sheriff, jailed for more than a year after bond revocation in shooting case, released again
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jordan Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. who was charged with attempted murder in 2020, was released from jail on bond Monday afternoon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center records. Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting […]
WIS-TV
Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District is alerting parents that their children will be safe at school after a potential social media threat. According to the District, they were alerted of a potential threat at Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the social media...
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
live5news.com
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the investigation of a community tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Goose Creek woman. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Deputies say they were...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
iheart.com
Two Injured In Shooting Near Fairfield County Schools
(Winnsboro, SC)-- Two juveniles are recovering from injuries after a shooting near three Fairfield County schools. It happened Friday afternoon in Winnsboro approximately one block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School. Police say five people were together when someone opened fire while...
WATCH: Car crashes into fire hydrant in front of Florence business
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash in Florence Sunday evening created quite a mess, but according to firefighters, the driver escaped unharmed. It happened when a car crashed and landed on top of a fire hydrant in front of Naturally Outdoors Outfitters in the 2500 block of W. Palmetto Street. It’s unclear what led […]
abccolumbia.com
live5news.com
Deputies searching for Orangeburg man missing for 6 months
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for six months. Hurbert Lee Sanders, 59, from Orangeburg, was reported missing by his family in February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they...
