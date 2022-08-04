ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

wpde.com

First responders work together to build playset for 2-year-old with cancer

SUMTER, S.C. (WPDE) — First responders worked together over the weekend to surprise a South Carolina boy battling cancer. Over 50 volunteers built a playset for 2-year-old Judson in Sumter. A silent donor to the South Carolina Troopers Association made the surprise possible and provided the funds for South...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Suspect arrested in auto-shop murder

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say a woman is in custody in connection with an armed robbery turned murder at an auto repair shop. Investigators say on July 19th Priscilla Graves arranged to meet Willie McDuffie at his maintenance shop on Airport Rd.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
abccolumbia.com

Police: Man charged with shooting family member in the hand

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say Zedekiah Coleman, 33, is charged with attempted murder. Police say he shot a relative in the hand following an argument on the 600 block of Sunset Dr. last week. Investigators say Coleman turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

4-year-old shot on Cindy Drive, officials investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the finger. According to police, the incident happened inside a home on Cindy Drive around 11 a.m Monday. Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances and how the child was...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police investigating after child shot in finger

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a four year old child was shot in the finger. Investigators say it happened at a home on Cindy Dr. around 11 in the morning Monday. Police say the child’s parents were home at the time. Police say they are working to determine...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect arrested in Sunday afternoon shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting on Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the CK Mart for reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7th. Deputies say they arrived to find...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Son of Darlington County sheriff, jailed for more than a year after bond revocation in shooting case, released again

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jordan Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. who was charged with attempted murder in 2020, was released from jail on bond Monday afternoon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center records. Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District is alerting parents that their children will be safe at school after a potential social media threat. According to the District, they were alerted of a potential threat at Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the social media...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the investigation of a community tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Goose Creek woman. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Deputies say they were...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
CAYCE, SC
iheart.com

Two Injured In Shooting Near Fairfield County Schools

(Winnsboro, SC)-- Two juveniles are recovering from injuries after a shooting near three Fairfield County schools. It happened Friday afternoon in Winnsboro approximately one block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School. Police say five people were together when someone opened fire while...
WINNSBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police investigate after 4-year-old shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot in the hand at a residence on Cindy Drive, off Farrow Road and the I-20 interchange. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, August 8. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting and how the loaded gun was accessed.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Arrest made in weekend gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 23 year old at a gas station this weekend. Richland County Deputies say Byron Lewie was arrested at the scene and is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for Orangeburg man missing for 6 months

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for six months. Hurbert Lee Sanders, 59, from Orangeburg, was reported missing by his family in February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

