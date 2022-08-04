Why Ethereum’s Merge Is “Likely as a Big a Deal As the BTC Halving”, Explains Analyst

On Monday (August 8), Bitcoin is trading above the $24,000 level for the first time June 13. According to data by TradingView, on Binance, the $BTC price broke above the $24,000 level at 8:32 a.m. UTC on August 8, and currently (i.e. as of 9:34 a.m. UTC on August 8) $BTC is trading around $24,157, up 5.02% in the past 24-hour period.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO