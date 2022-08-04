Why Ethereum’s Merge Is “Likely as a Big a Deal As the BTC Halving”, Explains Analyst

Read on www.cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
Bitcoin Dev: Maxis Should Explain Why $BTC Is ‘Great’ Instead of ‘Attacking’ Altcoins
On Monday (August 8), Matt Corallo, an open source engineer at Spiral, which is “an independent, bitcoin-focused entity within the Block ecosystem of companies”, criticized those Bitcoin maximalists who are more focused on “attacking other projects” than with explaining why Bitcoin is “great and unique”.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Explains Why SEC’s Stance on Crypto Is “Incredibly Hypocritical”
In a recent interview, billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the way it deals with crypto. Cuban is the majority owner of the professional basketball team Dallas Mavericks, as well as one of the “sharks” on the highly popular reality show “Shark Tank” (which is aired on the ABC television network).
Crypto Analyst Gives Six Reasons for Buying Synthetix ($SNX)
On Monday (August 8), a very popular crypto analyst and influencer gave his reasons for recently buying “a bag” of $SNX, the native collateral asset of derivative liquidity protocol Synthetix. Here is how Binance Academy describes Synthetix:. “Synthetix is a synthetic asset protocol that allows for the issuance...
Bitcoin ($BTC) Surges Above $24K for the First Time in 8 Weeks
On Monday (August 8), Bitcoin is trading above the $24,000 level for the first time June 13. According to data by TradingView, on Binance, the $BTC price broke above the $24,000 level at 8:32 a.m. UTC on August 8, and currently (i.e. as of 9:34 a.m. UTC on August 8) $BTC is trading around $24,157, up 5.02% in the past 24-hour period.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Former Developer Advocate at Ripple on XRP Ledger: ‘It Just Works. Has Done for Nearly a Decade’
Matt Hamilton, a former Principal Developer Advocate at major fintech firm Ripple, has said that the XRP Ledger, whose native token is $XRP, “just works” and has been running for nearly a decade now. Hamilton’s words came during an exchange with another user on the microblogging platform Twitter...
‘Shark Tank’ Star Explains the Upcoming ‘Mega Opportunity’ for Bitcoin’
Celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary (aka “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC TV series “Shark Tank“) recently explained why he continues to “allocate to Bitcoin.”. According to a report by The Daily Hodl published earlier today, his comments were made during an interview with influencer “Crypto Jebb” on August 4.
Wall St ticks higher at open after selloff on jobs data
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after last week's blockbuster jobs data soothed some fears about an economic slowdown, but investors remained cautious as it also added to expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.
Kraken on Cardano: ‘On-Chain Activity Continued Its Tear in Volume With a +268% Rise YTD’
A recent research report by crypto exchange Kraken highlighted the highly impressive growth in Cardano’s on-chain activity. In February, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page research report titled “Cardano: A new generation in smart contract platform design”. After the introduction, the report examines Technology, Web3 Ecosystem, and Network Growth & Adoption.
Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries sign pact to double chip manufacturing
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and GlobalFoundries (GFS.O) signed an agreement on Monday to more than double their existing long-term manufacturing agreement for chips used in 5G transceivers, Wi-Fi, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.
$SOL: Solana’s Largest NFT Marketplace Responds to Critics Over Security Risks
Solana’s largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden recently responded to its critics. Speaking with Decrypt, Magic Eden has pushed back on the growing list of criticisms over the platform’s security and custody practices. Magic Eden, which launched last fall and now accounts for roughly 90% of Solana’s...
Dogecoin: Musk Is Asked for View on Crypto, Explains Why He Mainly Supports’ $DOGE
On Friday (August 5), Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet currency.” It was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Dogecoin is “a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency” that has as its mascot “Doge”, a Shiba Inu (a Japanese breed of dog).
Coinbase CEO Outlines His Firm’s Review Process for Adding Altcoins
The chief executive officer (CEO) for major crypto exchange Coinbase recently explained how his company decides which altcoins to add to the platform. Speaking in an interview with computer scientist Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company begins by evaluating an altcoin’s status as a security:
Man Complains to Cardano Founder About Drop in $ADA Price, Gets Schooled
On Friday (August 5), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, schooled a man who complained that the $ADA price had dropped since he bought some. It all started earlier today when Hoskinson posted the following...
