Intel Arc Pro is real — three new workstation GPUs revealed
Intel has three new graphics cards coming up, but they don’t include the gaming Arc Alchemist that you probably had in mind. The company has just announced the Intel Arc Pro A-series, a new discrete graphics card line made for professionals. Announced during SIGGRAPH 2022, the range includes the...
How to use Task Manager on a Chromebook
While most other operating systems have their own dedicated application to manage and oversee the tasks running on your machine, many of the features on Google’s Chromebook predominately function via the browser, which includes the Task Manager. Granted, a Chromebook won’t have as many programs running when compared to a Windows PC or Mac, but it’s still useful nevertheless when you need to manage tasks, tabs, and the like.
I have one of the most powerful GPUs, and I deliberately make it worse
I have a confession to make: I have one of the most powerful GPUs you can buy, the AMD RX 6950 XT, and I deliberately make it underperform. Let me explain. I appreciate that off the back of a GPU pricing crisis, which saw almost everyone unable to find a card like this (let alone afford it), that sounds super wrong. I’m lucky that one of the perks of this job is getting to test out the kind of high-end components that I wouldn’t otherwise shell out the cash for. But even then, I can’t bring myself to unleash the full power of this awesome GPU.
Dell Latitude 7330 UL review: an ultra-light business laptop
Dell Latitude 7330 UL review: an ultra-light business laptop. “The Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight is certainly lightweight, but it's slower than other Intel 12th-gen laptops, its battery life suffers, and its business features are lacking.”. Pros. Extremely lightweight. Strong enterprise management. Good keyboard. Bright and high-contrast display. Cons. Business laptops...
Parallels Desktop 18 makes Mac gaming better than ever
Parallels has announced the release of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac. This new version of the popular virtualization software brings several key optimizations for running Windows 11 on Macs, including enhanced gameplay when enjoying Windows games on Macs. In total, there are four significant changes in the Parallels Desktop 18...
Asus’ landmark OLED monitor finally got a price, and it’s not cheap
Asus has finally decided to spill the beans on the long-awaited ProArt PA32DC OLED display. Previously teased almost a year ago, the monitor now has a release date and a price. Spoiler alert: It’s not exactly cheap. The company has previously teased the PA32DC OLED monitor nearly a year...
The Best 2K Monitors
A good monitor is non-negotiable when you are an avid gamer or enjoy good-quality images while watching your favorite shows or movies. With great refresh rates and excellent video quality, 2K monitors are an excellent choice for creating immersive visual experiences. The best 2K monitors also come with built-in speakers that produce crisp and clear sound. Most 2K monitors have a response time of less than 1 ms to ensure a flawless gaming experience and will not let you down with ghosting or lag on any of the images. If you’re shopping for a new monitor, have a look at our buying guide and list of the best 2K monitors to help you choose.
This $99 USB controller made my gaming phone way cooler
Smartphone gaming is no longer an amusement or a hobby. The enthusiasm from mobile gamers worldwide — and inclusion in various esports tournaments — demonstrates a surge in its popularity. In fact, games form the leading category of mobile apps on Android and iOS and generate more revenue than PC and console gaming combined.
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
Save $539 on this Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti today
If you’ve been eyeing Dell laptop deals, anticipating a great deal on a gaming system, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $630 direct from Dell, saving you $539 off the usual price of $1,169. It’s an ideal system for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune on portable gaming but who also doesn’t want to miss out on some decent quality hardware. If this sounds tempting to you, read on while we explain why the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a good pick for many people.
A more powerful Mac Mini is in the works, and could be coming soon
A more powerful Mac Mini has long been rumored, and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it could even feature the upcoming M2 Pro chip. Gurman said Apple is readying the launch of an M2 Mac Mini and an M2 Pro Mac Mini, which we assume Apple will call the Mac Mini Pro. The compact PC will keep its iconic boxy design as well.
The real winners of Evo 2022? Crossplay and rollback netcode
If a game developer did not tease a new game at Evo 2022, it most likely confirmed the addition of crossplay and rollback netcode to its fighting game. As announced during the fighting game tournament, recent fighting game hits like The King of Fighters XV and Guilty Gear Strive will expand their audience with crossplay support, while even games that came out years ago are getting improved rollback netcode for online play.
OnePlus 10T vs. Nothing Phone 1 camera battle shouldn’t be so close
The OnePlus 10T is the first new phone to come from OnePlus since former co-founder Carl Pei launched his company’s first phone, the Nothing Phone 1. The OnePlus 10T is more expensive than the Nothing Phone 1, yet isn’t as stylish and doesn’t share the same materials, but there are some similarities in the cameras. Putting Pei’s former company’s new phone against his own seemed like an opportunity too good to miss, so which has the better camera?
The Dell XPS 17 isn’t cheap, but it is $700 off
While some laptops are very affordable, you’re going to have to spend some cash if you need a machine that’s powerful and dependable. Fortunately, there are laptop deals that will let you enjoy savings in the process, such as Dell’s $700 discount for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop, which brings its price down to $2,100 from its original price of $2,800. It’s still not cheap by any means, but this clearance sale will let you stretch your budget to get one of the best laptops in the market right now — take advantage of it while it’s still online.
Samsung’s next foldable might be a ‘Galaxy Z Tab’ tablet
Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung might also be working on a Galaxy Z Tab. That’s according to a report from a relatively new tipster, Ianzuk, on the Korean site Naver. This follows a GizChina report from last year which claimed that Samsung had been working on a triple foldable Galaxy Tab for a 2022 or later launch.
Back to school: This HP laptop runs Windows 11, and it’s on sale for $280
Back-to-school season is an ideal time for checking out laptop deals with some great and inexpensive options out there. For instance, you can buy an HP laptop with a 14-inch screen for just $280 right now from HP. Normally priced at $430, you save $150 off the usual price making it a great deal for a system that has Windows 11 preinstalled. If you’re looking to pick up a bargain for your kids before they head back to school, here’s a look at why this is a good option.
Apple AR headset price just leaked, and it’s as expensive as you’d expect
Apple’s AR/VR headset has been in the works for a very long time. While we are yet to see any official announcement, the leaks haven’t stopped popping up. Now, yet another leak, tells us how costly Apple’s AR/VR wearable could be. There’s no surprise here as it’s tipped to be highly expensive, like most Apple products.
