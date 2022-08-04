ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Child, 3, nearly drowns in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-year-old child is hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning in a home pool in southeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, medics responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. Police said the child was found in a pool of a home on Mouzon Drive. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning. The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County

In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio couple charged in kidnapping

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in ATV crash; 1 more injured

OHIO- A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash. The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway.  John Scott Wills, of Nashport, […]
NASHPORT, OH
peakofohio.com

Construction worker charged with assault at local school

A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate the victim, officials say. Officials say Antom M. Stargell, 19, was dropped off by an unknown vehicle at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Traffic delays expected in Dublin due to knocked down traffic signal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers in the Dublin area should expect delays Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a dump truck. According to the city, State Route 161 is restricted to one lane in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard. A dump truck hit the mast arm and knocked...
DUBLIN, OH

