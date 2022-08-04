Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia

Read on www.fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida man steals car from mother taking her kids to first day of school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Security video captured the moment a Titusville man reportedly stole a mother's SUV from her driveway while she was getting her kids ready to go to the first day of school. Santiago Junior Pena, 43, of Daytona Beach is facing several charges including Grand Theft, Fleeing and...
Daytona Beach man arrested in deadly stabbing, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for fatally stabbing another man in Daytona Beach, police said Tuesday. Durian T. Atwaters, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34. According to Daytona Beach police, Atwaters allegedly stabbed Shelhorse near the intersection...
Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A man was stabbed to death in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. According to Daytona Beach police, Rickey Shelhorse, 34, was found stabbed to death near the intersection of S. Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. A passerby reported seeing the man lying on the ground...
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Florida man steals forklift, takes joyride to Beverly Beach: deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man reportedly stole a forklift from a construction site in Flagler County and took it on a joyride to Beverly Beach, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to N. Ocean Shore Boulevard around 8 a.m. after receiving a report of someone...
Edgewater police ID suspected shooter, 2 dead in hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Three people died on Monday after a hostage situation unfolded at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, police said. Edgewater police said an armed suspect, identified as Quinton Francis Hunter, took a woman hostage in the 500 block of North Ridgewood Avenue near New Smyrna Beach.
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
3 dead following hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said three people died in a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m., police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.
6 hurt, including 1 teen, after fiery crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a multi-car crash with an SUV and a sedan led to a fire. Troopers said a 53-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat of the SUV, remains in critical condition. The SUV pulled out of a Publix on County...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse
A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.
Judge sets trial date for man accused of killing officer Jason Raynor
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man Daytona Beach police said shot and killed an officer one year ago now has a trial date. A Volusia County judge tentatively set an April 3 trial date for Othal Wallace at a hearing on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
Woman found shot dead in Leesburg laundry room, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg Police are looking for a murder suspect after finding a 37-year-old woman dead in her home. It happened early Monday morning at a home on Penn Street. Marcus Jones said he received an unexpected knock on his door that woke him around 6 a.m. His neighbors...
2 killed in Orange County deputy-involved shooting, 1 hospitalized
The man accused of shooting two men near Orlando on Saturday afternoon was shot by Orange County deputies.
