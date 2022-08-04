DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Red Cross wants to thank those who donate blood by giving them a chance to win free gas for a year. All who come to donate between August 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.* Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

