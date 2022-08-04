Read on dayton247now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Donate blood in Dayton for a chance to win a year's supply of gas
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Red Cross wants to thank those who donate blood by giving them a chance to win free gas for a year. All who come to donate between August 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.* Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Scholar Athlete Contest Rules
WRGT/WKEF / JEFF SCHMITT AUTOMOTIVE GROUP THURSDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. Contest: WRGT/WKEF / Jeff Schmitt Automotive Group Thursday Night Lights Scholar Athlete Of The Year. Station: Sinclair Communications, LLC dba WKEF and Sinclair Communications, LLC dba WRGT* *Providing services pursuant to a services agreement. Station Address: WRGT/WKEF, 2245 Corporate Place, Miamisburg,...
dayton247now.com
1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police warning of increase in vehicle thefts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are warning residents of an increase in recent vehicle thefts. A post on social media indicates that most of the increase appears to involve certain models with keys that are susceptible to theft. Those models include 2011 or new Kia models and 2015 or newer Hyundai models.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
dayton247now.com
Hundreds gather at Butler High School to mourn the 4 victims of Friday's shooting
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds gathered on Monday night at Butler High School in Vandalia to foster unity and mourn the four victims of Friday's shooting in Butler Township. For the first time we heard from the families of victims 82-year-old Clyde Knox and his wife 78-year-old Eva “Sally” Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and her daughter 15-year-old Kayla Anderson.
dayton247now.com
Preble County postal employee arrested after investigation
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Darke County man is facing felony charges after complaints that mail was being opened and money/gift cards removed before delivery. Deputies with the Preble County Sheriff's Office arrested Austin Stutsman, 21, of Greenville. He has been charged with identity fraud and theft, according to a news release. Deputies began an investigation in late May after complaints were coming in about delivery in the Eldorado area.
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Zoo announces baby hippo's gender
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a boy! The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday morning the gender of the newest member of the hippo bloat. The zoo said keepers were able to get a good look at Fiona's baby brother Monday morning. "We’re just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
dayton247now.com
Mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine injures at least 9 people
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people are injured after a mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to clear the area, officers...
dayton247now.com
Funeral arrangements scheduled for two victims in Butler Township shooting
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Funeral arrangements are set for two victims involved in Friday's shooting in Butler Township. According to an obituary by Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, visitation services for 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva "Sally" Knox, will be held Tuesday, August 9 at Vandalia United Methodist Church on S. Dixie Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
dayton247now.com
Comfortable temperatures are here! How long do they last?
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We will see a few showers and storms this morning as our cold front officially makes it way through. Temps will sit in the mid 70s to start but eventually only hit the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon. We should see the end of rain after lunch today with a few showers lingering until tomorrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
School shooting rumors unfounded during vehicle theft investigation in Moraine
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say reports of a shooting at Southdale Elementary School on Monday morning are "largely false," but did confirm that there was a police incident near that school. Moraine Police say officers began investigating a stolen vehicle report about 9 a.m. Monday on Amelia Way in...
dayton247now.com
Greene County jury convicts Centerville man involved in fatal car crash
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A jury in Greene County has convicted a man after being involved in a fatal car crash in 2020. Jacob E. Entingh, 22, of Centerville was convicted Friday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, according to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes.
Comments / 0