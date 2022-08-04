News Channel 3’s Election Special

Read on wreg.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is your home for the August 4 Election Night coverage. Some of the major races on the ballot include Shelby County Mayor, District Attorney and Governor primaries.
Do You Recognize Today’s FACES of Memphis?
Downtown residents and visitors may recognize these smiling FACES! Mother-daughter duo Carol and Amanda Lott have found a stellar (and fun!) way to build brand awareness for their two businesses by advertising on downtown’s vintage trolleys. The green trolley features The Lott Team; for 13 years, they’ve been one of the top five real estate teams with Crye-Leike. The red trolley promotes their latest joint endeavor, Shred415 at Peabody Place, a fitness studio they purchased in April.
Democrat defeats incumbent Republican in Memphis DA race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee’s “trigger law” an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure.
Ralph Prater, member of the Memphis State Eight, passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A member of the Memphis State Eight, Ralph Prater, has passed away. In 1959, Prater and seven others made history on the campus of University of Memphis, known then as Memphis State University, as the first black students to attend the school. The group became known as the ‘Memphis State Eight’ for […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
Full Shelby County Election Results
COUNTY MAYOR (100% reporting) DISTRICT ATTORNEY (100% reporting) TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM (100% reporting) COUNTY CLERK (100% reporting) COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 1 (100% reporting) AMBER MILLS/Republican. 6,513 61.21%. DONNA MCDONALD-MARTIN/Democrat. 4,127 38.79%. COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 4 (100% reporting) BRANDON MORRISON/Republican. 11,777 68.96%. BRITNEY CHAUNCEY/Democrat. 5,300 31.04%. COUNTY...
MSCS 2022-2023 school year starts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August 8th marks the first day of school for Memphis-Shelby County School students. The school day will start with students stepping onto brand-new buses. The district is partnering with First Student Transportation. Its fleet of buses are equipped with the latest safety features. Cameras will capture drivers who run the extended stop […]
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Following years of a tough-on-crime approach, the Republican incumbent was bounced from office by a reform-minded law professor.
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Shelby County Republican Party Leadership Needs to Resign: Brandon Toney
Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis” after major election losses for the GOP in Memphis. Toney, who was kicked off the ballot for the Tennessee state senate district...
Shelby County elects new district attorney
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County will soon have a new district attorney for the first time in more than 11 years. Democrat Steve Mulroy easily defeated incumbent republican Amy Weirich with 56 percent of the vote in Thursday’s election. FOX13 spoke to the new DA elect shortly...
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
Fox Meadows tenants no longer facing utility shut-off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fox Meadows apartment complex tenants are no longer facing to live without utilities after a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO said their bills have now been paid. WREG reported on August 6 that hundreds of tenants at the apartment complex were about to have their utilities shut off after MLGW served […]
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center. The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
STARNES: Memphis Has Been Turned Into a Third-World Hellhole by Leftists
National radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes slammed Memphis Democrats for ruining the Bluff City on “Wake Up Memphis” Monday. The “Todd Starnes Show” host said low voter turnout ahead of the Aug. 4 election is concerning given the state of violent crime in Memphis.
Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race
UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
Prosecutor who charged Black woman for trying to register to vote loses re-election bid
Amy Weirich, the Republican district attorney general in Shelby County, Tennessee, who zealously, and eventually infamously, pursued the prosecution of Pamela Moses, who had been led to believe she could register to vote despite a past felony conviction, lost her bid for re-election this week.Aug. 6, 2022.
