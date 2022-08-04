Atlantic and Anita Mobile Food Pantries Scheduled for August

(Cumberland ) Authorities in southwest Iowa investigate the deaths of two dogs that were killed and thrown off a bridge. The bodies of a nearly two-year-old pit bull named “Bella” and a three-year-old black lab named “Pepper” were found about two miles from where their owner lives in rural Cumberland. Owner Logan Lank says his dogs often wandered to neighboring properties in the rural area near Cumberland, where they played with kids and other dogs. A Go-Fund-Me account offering a reward of nearly six thousand dollars was created by the family for information leading to an arrest. If the reward goes unclaimed, the money will be used for a cause that supports animals.

