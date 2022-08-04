Atlantic and Anita Mobile Food Pantries Scheduled for August

Read on www.kjan.com
T-Bone Parade winners announced
(Audubon, Iowa) – Officials with the Audubon Chamber of Commerce, Sunday, announced Saturday’s the T-Bone parade winners. Sr. Division: 1st place – Audubon Fire and Rescue / 2nd place – Southwest Iowa Real Estate. Good Neighbor: Exira Fire Department.
No Parking Update During AtlanticFest
(Atlantic, Iowa) – AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held this Saturday, August 13th rain or shine and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public’s cooperation with street closures. Chamber Programs Director Kelsey Beschorner says Chestnut Street, along with several side streets and city parking lots, will be closed for parking beginning at 5 AM this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 for AtlanticFest activities. The Chamber asks residents to have their vehicles removed from the following areas or the vehicle will be towed at the owners’ expense.
Crane movement to temporarily block traffic in Adair County this afternoon
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Secondary Roads Department is advising residents of the county of a scheduled crane walk at the Rolling Wills Wind Farm from County Roads T-28 to T-27. The scheduled walk will take place today (Tuesday). from about 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, for crossing of the County Road Cedar Avenue between County Road 250th and County Road 260th.
CAM Superintendent asks motorists to watch for kids
(Anita, Iowa) – CAM School District Superintendent Paul Croghan says he and his staff are excited for the start of the new school year on August 23rd, and he urges motorists to use extra caution, especially when youngsters are getting used to their buildings and schedule. He said the...
Non-injury accident in Creston, Friday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports no one was injured when two vehicles collided Friday afternoon, on the city’s southwest side. Authorities say a 2018 Mazda SUV driven by 63-year-old Michelle Irene Link-Grey, of Winterset, was traveling north of Bureau Street at around 1:50-p.m., when her vehicle struck a 2007 Chevy SUV driven by 38-year-old Kerri Jo Howard, of Creston, as she was traveling east on Lake Avenue. Bureau and Lake is an uncontrolled intersection.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results
CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
Three people critically injured after 'electrical event' at Google Data Center in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three people are critically injured after an "electrical event" at the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs. Authorities responded to the center, which is located near Bunge and Wabash avenues, around noon. According to authorities, three people were burned by an "electrical event," but no...
Accident Monday afternoon in Creston – no injuries
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department says no injuries were reported after two vehicles collided at an uncontrolled intersection Monday afternoon. The accident happened at around 4:20-p.m. at the intersection of Maple & Page Streets. a 2014 Dodge van driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin, of Fairbank, was traveling west across Page Street and having the right-of-way, proceeded through the intersection.
Montgomery County BOS to hold a regular meeting Tue. morning (8/9)
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A regular meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will be held 8:30-a.m. Tuesday, in their meeting room at the courthouse in Red Oak. Here’s a look at the agenda:. Call meeting to order. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call of members. Approval of...
Nevada Man Arrested in Iowa for Child Endangerment
A Nevada man has been detained by authorities in Iowa after leading police on an overnight chase while in possession of drugs and with kids in his vehicle. KCCI reports that the man was arrested in Dallas County, Iowa after leading police on an overnight police chase through multiple cities in the Hawkeye state.
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
Reward offered for Bodies of Two Dogs Found Near Cumberland
(Cumberland ) Authorities in southwest Iowa investigate the deaths of two dogs that were killed and thrown off a bridge. The bodies of a nearly two-year-old pit bull named “Bella” and a three-year-old black lab named “Pepper” were found about two miles from where their owner lives in rural Cumberland. Owner Logan Lank says his dogs often wandered to neighboring properties in the rural area near Cumberland, where they played with kids and other dogs. A Go-Fund-Me account offering a reward of nearly six thousand dollars was created by the family for information leading to an arrest. If the reward goes unclaimed, the money will be used for a cause that supports animals.
Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha
Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
Nevada Driver Facing Numerous Charges After Overnight Police Pursuit
(Waukee, IA) — A Nevada driver faces numerous charges after an overnight police pursuit that started in Waukee. Authorities say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling of Sparks, Nevada had children in his car as he tried to outrun officers. K-C-C-I/T-V reports the chase passed through several cities. Boehling’s S-U-V finally came to a stop in front of the Urbandale Public Library where he was taken into custody.
Atlantic native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters
GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Petty...
Several arrests reported in Creston
[7:05-a.m. News] (Creston, Iowa) -The Creston Police Department reports numerous recent arrests:. Friday afternoon, Brandon Scott Lawrence, of Diagonal, was arrested on a Union County warrant for the charge of Failure to Appear, on the original charge of Controlled Substance 3rd, a Class D Felony. He is currently being held in the Union County Jail for $5,000 cash only bond.
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
Pottawattamie County Man Sentenced for a Drug Offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – A man from Pottawattamie County was sentenced on drug charges in Council Bluffs U-S District Court, Friday. Authorities say 50-year-old Geno Lee Campos was ordered to serve seven-years (84 months) in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Campos must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
