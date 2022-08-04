Tulsa Parks to host recruiting event for Oxley Nature Center

Read on ktul.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Sapulpa Route 66 museum prepares for expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is preparing for a 60 percent expansion. This expansion will boost its visibility, exhibit space, and revenue streams. “That is our goal,” said Richard Holmes, founder and president of the nonprofit Sapulpa museum. Designed by Reed Architecture...
KTUL
GALLERY: International Cat Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Happy International Cat Day! Celebrate your furry friends and send a photo of them our way!
KTUL
Some Green Country students head back to school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students across Green Country are getting ready to go back to school this week. Today, Catoosa Public Schools, Inola Public Schools, and the Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa return for the 2022-23 school year. As students return, school districts are facing a number of...
KTUL
City of Tulsa seeking Letters of Interest for nearly $6.5M in HOME-ARP grant funding
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The CIty of Tulsa announced an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to submit a Letter of Interest for a HOME-American Rescue Plan grant, intended to assist individuals or household who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or other vulnerable populations. Tulsa was one of 651 jurisdictions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
OHP participating in America's Best Looking Cruiser contest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in the 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best Looking Cruiser" calendar contest. Voting began August 9 at noon and will run through 5 p.m. on August 25. OHP asks for help spreading the word and for the...
KTUL
Advocate Alliance hosts DRAG Your Bike to Brunch event in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bike Brunch hosted by Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow and This Machine to support PRIDE Fest in BA is happening today. From 9 to 10 a.m. is the bike ride, brunch will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a drag show will start at 11 a.m.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation launches innovative Speaker Services program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fluent Cherokee Speaker Rosie Flute would cook family meals on an electric burner. She did this for nearly a year before her stove wore out. Raindrops would drip from the ceiling into the living room. Last week 70-year-old Flute received a new roof, stove, and...
KTUL
Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Tulsa Young Professionals host 918 Lead workshop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 5 and 6, Tulsa Young Professionals hosted 918 Lead. 918 Lead is a nonpartisan civil servant training camp to develop Oklahoma's next generation of leaders. This two-day bootcamp was lead by current and former elected officials as well as political consultants to prepare...
KTUL
Raising awareness of domestic violence in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department classified the July 6 incident involving Sherry Gamble Smith, the Black Wall Street Chamber president, and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, as a murder-suicide. Police say security video from the home shows Martin Smith spending most of the night before sitting...
KTUL
Tulsa Oilers host back to school drive, public skate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, August 6, the Tulsa Oilers hosted a school supply drive and public skate event at the Oilers Ice Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those who brought new school supplies received half off a public skate pass and half off a skate rental.
KTUL
Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
KTUL
Chief Deputy appointment made for Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — James Rea has been appointed as Chief Deputy for Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith. Rea is replacing Keri Fothergill who recently returned to the City of Tulsa as their chief administrative officer. Rea has supported Tulsa County in legal services since March of 2019 as...
KTUL
OUTLAWING ABORTION, Part 1: Abortion providers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small group gathered across the street from Planned Parenthood in Tulsa last month. Some dressed in T-shirts with “abortion must be abolished” and “murdering babies is not right” printed across the back. They listened to a man reading from the...
KTUL
Bartlesville police buy boy new bike after his was stolen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is helping their community in more ways than one. A few weeks ago, a young boy's bike was stolen, but his father was able to give officers the serial number of the stolen bike, which can help the investigation. Sergeant Silver...
KTUL
Tulsa County issues burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a resolution declaring a burn ban within Tulsa County. The ban will not exceed seven days. It comes after persistent drought in the region which has not improved after recent rains. Fire officials determined the conditions were appropriate for...
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA to offer new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Monday, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated veterans and their spouses and caregivers. VA employees and CHAMPVA recipients are also eligible. The new vaccine uses a protein-based technology, such as the ones use for...
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Last hot day before temporary relief arrives
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weekend looks to end like a typical weekend in August with hot temperatures. A heat advisory is once again in effect from noon until 8 p.m. today for a heat index ranging from 105 to 108 degrees. Expect temperatures to reach the 90s by...
KTUL
TUESDAY FORECAST: Morning storms, warm and humid afternoon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Showers and thunderstorms are moving south across the eastern half of Green Country this morning. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in the strongest storms. The severe weather risk is very low. Storm chances will become more isolated during the afternoon. More storms may fire...
Comments / 0